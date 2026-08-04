'Spread love': Mumbai students surprise college canteen worker on birthday, internet applauds
A birthday surprise for a canteen worker at Mumbai's Kelkar College has gone viral on Instagram.
A simple birthday celebration at Mumbai's Kelkar College has left social media smiling. Instead of marking the occasion for a classmate, a group of students came together to surprise their canteen worker with a heartfelt birthday celebration.
The wholesome moment has won praise online, with many saying it was a beautiful reminder that kindness does not have to come in grand gestures. The video has also struck a chord with former students, who recalled their own memories of the college canteen.
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The video was shared on Instagram by user Ajinkya Bhujbal. The caption read, "Jaha jaata hun khushiyan baatke aata hun."
In the clip, students at Kelkar College gather around their canteen bhaiya and sing "Happy Birthday" while clapping for him. Caught by surprise, he smiles warmly as the students cheer for him, clearly touched by the unexpected celebration.
The text on the video reads, “We celebrated the birthday of our canteen boy. #SpreadLove ft Kelkarites.”
Watch the full video below:
Internet reacts
The comments section quickly filled with messages appreciating the thoughtful gesture.
"Love by everyone, hated by none," one user wrote.
Another commented, "Bheemraj is such a cutie."
"So many memories in this canteen," another user shared.
"Aww man, that's so sweet," read one comment.
Another simply wrote, "Premium stuff."
"Such a sweet gesture," said another.
One user commented, "Proud of our Kelkar peeps."
"You guys actually made his day," another wrote.
"This is something to flex about," one person said.
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Another commented, “Amazing, brother. Wish I was there.”
The birthday celebration may have lasted only a few minutes, but it made the canteen worker feel special and won the hearts of thousands online.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Born and brought up in Chandigarh and now based in Delhi, Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling, search-driven journalism and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans a wide range of topics, including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding the context that helps readers make sense of a story. Vaishali holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism with a specialisation in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not working, Vaishali enjoys exploring new places, trying local food and documenting her experiences through a food Instagram page she runs with her husband. She also enjoys watching documentaries, learning about space and science, and exploring stories about different cultures and people.Read More