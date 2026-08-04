Are your clothes sticky during monsoon? Avoid these 5 common styling mistakes

As pleasant as the monsoon season can be, with cooler weather, dark skies, romantic drizzles and gentle winds, it is not always quite so cosy when it comes to clothing. Humidity can make your clothes feel sticky and cling to your body, while puddles and unexpected showers can make choosing the right footwear even trickier.



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So, can you stay loyal to your personal style and brave the monsoon humidity in style? We asked Niti Bothra, celebrity fashion designer and founder and creative director of Label Niti Bothra, about the dressing challenges fashion enthusiasts face this season and how they can overcome them.

Why is dressing in monsoon a challenge? The expert agreed that dressing in monsoon can be tricky. “In this season, people experience humidity, unexpected rainfall, and at the same time, they want to look good. All of this can make dressing rather difficult,” she said.

But the right approach is actually far less complicated and more achievable than it may appear. Niti believed the solution lies in smart styling. This means choosing the right materials, colours and cuts.

“Once you get the basics down, this season can become one of the most versatile for dressing,” she added.