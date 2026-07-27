Monsoon skin and hair care guide: Dermatologist-approved tips to beat humidity, breakouts, and hair fall

Monsoon skin and hair care tips by experts (AI Generated) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → The arrival of the monsoon brings much-needed relief from scorching summer heat and soaring temperatures. Still, the increase in humidity also introduces a new set of skin and hair concerns. Oily skin, clogged pores, acne breakouts, fungal infections, frizzy hair, and seasonal hair fall become common complaints during this time.

Fortunately, a few thoughtful changes to your skincare and haircare routine can help you enjoy the rainy season without compromising your beauty goals. Dermatologists suggest that instead of following elaborate routines, it is more effective to simplify your regimen and focus on ingredients that work well in humid weather.

Dermatologist Dr Priyanka Keshav, VLCC Group, tells HT Shop Now, “Increased humidity creates an occlusive environment, where sweat and sebum, which is the skin's natural oil, and environmental pollutants remain on the skin for longer. This can lead to follicular occlusion, or blocked pores, but it can also weaken the stratum corneum, the skin's protective outer barrier. Once this barrier is compromised, the skin becomes more vulnerable to irritation, redness and transepidermal water loss, a process where moisture escapes from the skin despite the humid weather. Ironically, this often triggers even greater oil production”.

She also mentions, “What is concerning is the growing tendency to treat skincare as a trend rather than a science. Similar-looking concerns such as acne, pigmentation and sensitivity are often driven by completely different biological processes. Following routines designed for someone else's skin frequently results in barrier damage, persistent inflammation and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, the dark marks left behind after acne or irritation”.

Essential monsoon tips for you Here are some tips to take care of your skin and hair during monsoon:

Monsoon skincare Choose lightweight yet hydrating skincare One of the biggest misconceptions during monsoon is that oily skin doesn't require a moisturiser. However, experts say dehydration can actually trigger excess oil production.

Dr Chetna Chhabra, Clinical Lead at Clinikally, explains to HT Shop Now, "It's essential to use genuinely non-comedogenic formulas that avoid ingredients known to trigger pore occlusion. Replace heavy creams with a lightweight, gel-based moisturiser that absorbs quickly."

She further explains certain ingredients that are must-haves for your skin during the monsoon season. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid help maintain hydration without leaving the skin greasy, while niacinamide (Vitamin B3) controls excess sebum, minimises enlarged pores, and calms irritation. If you're prone to acne, salicylic acid can help unclog pores by dissolving excess oil and dead skin cells. Meanwhile, vitamin C acts as an antioxidant that brightens dull skin and protects against environmental damage caused by pollution and UV exposure.