Want to perfect your eye makeup? Here are just 3 tricks to elevate your look

Tips to perfect your eye makeup (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Your eyes speak your heart out. In fact, your eye makeup has the power to transform your entire look. Whether you prefer a natural everyday style or a glamorous evening appearance, mastering a few simple techniques can make your eyes look brighter, bigger, and more defined. The secret to flawless eye makeup is not using more products; rather, it's using the right techniques.

I, being the beauty editor, was always on the lookout for some tricks and tips that could help me perfect my smoky, glam, or natural eye look. After months of asking for input from makeup artists and watching influencers' Insta reels, I could finally say that you just need these three tricks to make your eye makeup stand out from the crowd.

I thought of sharing these tricks with you as well for the perfect eye makeup look:

1. Start with an eye primer for a smooth base

The foundation of perfect eye makeup is a well-prepared eyelid. Applying an eye primer before eyeshadow creates a smooth surface, making the colours appear more vibrant and last much longer. If you don't have an eye primer, a small amount of concealer set with translucent powder can work as an alternative.

A good primer prevents eyeshadow from creasing, fading, or smudging throughout the day. It also helps different shades blend more easily, giving your eye makeup a polished and professional finish. Before applying any colour, ensure your eyelids are clean and free from excess oil. This simple step can significantly improve the longevity and appearance of your makeup.