Bored of eggs and paneer for breakfast? Start your day with this creamy, high-protein yoghurt bowl recipe
This high-protein yoghurt bowl recipe by Saloni Kukreja combines Greek yoghurt, protein powder, honey, and vanilla for a nutritious breakfast choice.
Starting your day with protein not only ensures you stay energised for much of the day but also prevents fogginess, keeps you full, and provides essential nutrients to support your health. However, most protein-rich breakfast recipes feature either eggs, pulses, or paneer. But not this high-protein yoghurt bowl recipe.
Also Read | Do protein maxxing right with these delicious protein pancakes recipe served with a healthy Greek yoghurt cocoa drizzle
High-protein yoghurt bowl
On August 1, Saloni Kukreja, a chef and social media content creator, shared a recipe for a high-protein yoghurt bowl to start the day with a breakfast that’s actually exciting. Sharing the recipe on Instagram, she wrote, “This high-protein yoghurt Bowl is creamy, loaded with crunchy toppings and packs in so much protein that it’ll keep you full for hours. Try it and let me know what you think.”
“I'm on a mission to help you hit those daily protein goals. And one of the easiest ways I've found of consuming protein powder is in this super delicious, super creamy peanut and chocolate high-protein yoghurt bowl,” she added. Here's the detailed recipe to make this dish:
Ingredients
1 cup Greek yoghurt
1 scoop protein powder
2 tsps honey
1 tsp vanilla
3 tbsps peanut butter
1/4th cup dark chocolate
1/2 tbsp coconut oil
2 tbsps peanuts - roasted, chopped
Flaky salt
Method
Step 1: In a bowl, mix together Greek yoghurt and protein powder, along with honey and vanilla. Whisk this up until the mixture is nice and smooth.
Step 2: Transfer the mixture into a clean bowl of your choice and refrigerate for about 10 to 15 minutes.
Step 3: Once it is frozen, take out the bowl, flatten the top, then top it with smooth, melted peanut butter, and refrigerate for another 5 minutes. Pop this in the fridge until the peanut butter sets up and the yoghurt thickens up.
Step 4: In another small bowl, melt some chocolate and add some coconut oil to it, and stir well. This will give you a smooth texture.
Step 5: Pour the melted chocolate over the peanut butter and let it set.
Step 6: Garnish it with chopped and roasted peanuts and some flaky salt. Crack into it and enjoy.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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