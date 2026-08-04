Bored of eggs and paneer for breakfast? Start your day with this creamy, high-protein yoghurt bowl recipe

“I'm on a mission to help you hit those daily protein goals. And one of the easiest ways I've found of consuming protein powder is in this super delicious, super creamy peanut and chocolate high-protein yoghurt bowl,” she added. Here's the detailed recipe to make this dish:

On August 1, Saloni Kukreja, a chef and social media content creator, shared a recipe for a high-protein yoghurt bowl to start the day with a breakfast that’s actually exciting. Sharing the recipe on Instagram, she wrote, “This high-protein yoghurt Bowl is creamy, loaded with crunchy toppings and packs in so much protein that it’ll keep you full for hours. Try it and let me know what you think.”

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Starting your day with protein not only ensures you stay energised for much of the day but also prevents fogginess, keeps you full, and provides essential nutrients to support your health. However, most protein-rich breakfast recipes feature either eggs, pulses, or paneer. But not this high-protein yoghurt bowl recipe.

Method Step 1: In a bowl, mix together Greek yoghurt and protein powder, along with honey and vanilla. Whisk this up until the mixture is nice and smooth.

Step 2: Transfer the mixture into a clean bowl of your choice and refrigerate for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 3: Once it is frozen, take out the bowl, flatten the top, then top it with smooth, melted peanut butter, and refrigerate for another 5 minutes. Pop this in the fridge until the peanut butter sets up and the yoghurt thickens up.

Step 4: In another small bowl, melt some chocolate and add some coconut oil to it, and stir well. This will give you a smooth texture.

Step 5: Pour the melted chocolate over the peanut butter and let it set.

Step 6: Garnish it with chopped and roasted peanuts and some flaky salt. Crack into it and enjoy.

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