What’s the rulebook for choosing your protein powder? Nutritionist suggests types, myths, facts and risks before you buy

Nowadays, protein powders have become more popular among athletes, fitness people, older adults, and even people recovering from illness. “Choosing the right one depends on your health goals, dietary preferences and nutritional needs”, says the nutritionist.

How much protein do you need? “Most healthy adults require around 0.8–1 g of protein per kg body weight per day. People involved in sports, strength training, or recovering from illness may need more protein based on their individual requirements,” Nutritionist Sheethal K, Cloudnine Hospitals, Bangalore, Jayanagar (ABM) & Bannerghatta Road, tells Health Shots.

Protein is an essential macronutrient found in every cell of the body. It is made up of amino acids, which help in the growth, repair, and maintenance of body tissues. The body cannot make some amino acids and must get them from the food you eat. With increasing awareness about fitness, wellness, and nutrition, protein powders have become increasingly popular among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, older adults, and individuals recovering from illness. However, choosing the right protein powder requires understanding your nutritional needs, health goals, and dietary preferences.

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

Protein powder can be a useful supplement when chosen wisely and used correctly. Always select a high-quality product that aligns with your health goals, dietary preferences, and nutritional needs.

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This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)