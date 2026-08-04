These 6 beard shampoos that keep your beard clean and hygienic during monsoon

Beard shampoo to keep your beard clean and germ free (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → A well-groomed beard needs more than occasional trimming. Dust, sweat, excess oil and food particles can build up in your facial hair, making it look dull and feel itchy. And this is more common during the monsoon. That is where a beard shampoo comes into the picture. Using a beard shampoo helps cleanse your beard without stripping away its natural oils, keeping it soft, fresh and manageable. In fact, regular use helps reduce beard itch, keeps the skin underneath clean, minimises unpleasant odours and leaves your beard softer and easier to style. Choose a beard shampoo based on your skin type and beard texture, and use it two to three times a week for the best results. According to Celebrity Hair and Beard Stylist, Darshan Yewalekar, “Monsoon is filled with a lot of moisture and humidity; you're mostly indoors with less sunlight. So, it is advisable to wash your beard more often than regularly; if you wash twice, it has to be four times to make sure there is no fungal infection underneath your beard”. If you're looking for the right beard shampoo, then here are 6 options worth considering.

Keep your beard feeling clean, soft and fresh with the L'Oréal Paris Men Expert Barber Club Beard Shampoo. Enriched with cedarwood essential oil, gentle cleansing agents and conditioning ingredients, it helps remove dirt, excess oil and food residue without drying the beard. It also leaves facial hair easier to manage while keeping the skin beneath comfortable. Amazon customers appreciate its pleasant woody fragrance, rich lather and ability to soften coarse beards, making daily beard care simple and effective.

2 . Bulldog Original 2-in-1 Beard Shampoo And Conditioner 200ml Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Bulldog Original 2-in-1 Beard Shampoo and Conditioner offers cleansing and conditioning in one easy step. Made with aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea, it helps wash away impurities while nourishing both the beard and the skin underneath. The formula leaves facial hair smoother, softer and easier to style without feeling greasy. Amazon reviewers often praise its mild fragrance, gentle formula and noticeable improvement in beard softness after regular use.

Refresh your beard with the Beardo Godfather Beard Wash, specially designed to cleanse facial hair without stripping away natural moisture. It contains aloe vera, glycerine and mild cleansing agents that help remove dust, sweat and excess oil while keeping the beard soft and manageable. Suitable for regular grooming, it also supports healthier-looking facial hair. Amazon customers like its refreshing fragrance, good cleansing performance, and the way it leaves beards feeling fresh and smooth.

The Man Company Beard Wash helps maintain a clean, healthy-looking beard with every wash. Formulated with argan oil, tea tree essential oil and aloe vera, it gently removes dirt and oil while moisturising facial hair and soothing the skin beneath. It helps reduce dryness and keeps the beard soft and easy to comb. Amazon buyers appreciate its refreshing scent, gentle cleansing action and ability to leave the beard feeling clean without excessive dryness.

Enjoy a premium grooming experience with the Beardo Irish Royale Privé Beard Wash. Infused with aloe vera, glycerine and mild cleansing ingredients, it effectively removes dirt, pollution and excess oil while keeping facial hair hydrated and manageable. Its luxurious fragrance adds an extra touch of freshness throughout the day. Amazon reviewers frequently mention its long-lasting scent, rich lather and ability to leave the beard soft, clean and easy to style.

The Mancode Beard Wash & Conditioner combines cleansing and conditioning to simplify your beard care routine. It is enriched with argan oil, aloe vera, glycerine and conditioning ingredients that help cleanse away impurities while moisturising facial hair. The formula helps reduce roughness, improves manageability and supports a softer beard. Amazon customers often praise its pleasant fragrance, value for money and the smooth, refreshed feeling it provides after every wash. Benefits of a beard shampoo Using a beard shampoo is an important part of maintaining a healthy, clean, and well-groomed beard. Unlike regular hair shampoo, beard shampoos are formulated to cleanse facial hair gently without stripping away the natural oils that keep your beard and the skin underneath healthy. Here are some key benefits of using a beard shampoo: Cleanses dirt and oil

Beard shampoo removes dirt, excess oil, sweat, food particles, and environmental pollutants that can build up throughout the day, leaving your beard feeling fresh and clean. Prevents beard dandruff

A quality beard shampoo helps eliminate dead skin cells and reduces dryness, minimising beard dandruff (commonly known as beardruff) and flaking. Keeps the skin hydrated

Beard shampoos are typically enriched with moisturising ingredients that cleanse without over-drying, helping to maintain healthy skin beneath the beard. Reduces itchiness

Dry skin and product buildup can make your beard itchy. Regular washing with a beard shampoo soothes irritation and provides lasting comfort. Softens beard hair

Conditioning ingredients help make coarse facial hair softer, smoother, and easier to manage, improving the overall feel of your beard. Promotes a healthier-looking beard

A clean beard creates a healthier environment for hair growth and helps reduce clogged pores, resulting in a fuller, fresher-looking beard. Controls unpleasant odours

Facial hair can trap sweat, smoke, and food smells. Beard shampoo effectively removes these odours, keeping your beard smelling clean. Makes beard styling easier

Clean, soft beard hair is easier to comb, shape, and style with beard oil, balm, or wax, helping you achieve a neater appearance. Helps prevent breakage

By maintaining proper moisture levels, beard shampoo reduces dryness and brittleness, making facial hair less prone to breakage and split ends. Enhances beard appearance

Regular use leaves your beard looking shinier, healthier, and more well-groomed without making it feel greasy. Similar articles for you Expert says these 4 hidden chemicals can damage your hair; Tips to prevent hair damage How to groom your beard like a star: Celeb grooming expert Darshan Yewalekar shares top tips Snip the lies: 7 hair care myths busted by celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim

FAQ for beard shampoos How is beard shampoo different from regular hair shampoo? Beard shampoo is generally milder than scalp shampoo because facial skin is more delicate and beard hair tends to be coarser and drier. Should I use beard oil after beard shampoo? Yes. Applying beard oil or beard balm after washing helps lock in moisture, soften the beard and reduce dryness. How often should I use beard shampoo? Most people can use beard shampoo 2–4 times a week. If you have an oily beard or are exposed to dust and pollution daily, you may use it more frequently, depending on the product instructions. Can beard shampoo help with beard itch? Yes. Beard shampoo removes dirt and excess oil while keeping the skin cleaner. When paired with beard oil, it can help reduce itchiness caused by dryness. Can beard shampoo promote beard growth? Beard shampoo does not directly increase beard growth, but it creates a cleaner and healthier environment for facial hair by keeping the beard and skin in good condition.