How to groom your beard like a star: Celeb grooming expert Darshan Yewalekar shares top tips

It's easier said than done, because beard care is not a cakewalk! So, we asked for some expert beard grooming tips by celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar, famed for sculpting beards for Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sunny Kaushal, and many more.

“A daily beard care routine doesn’t have to be elaborate, but it should be consistent. Start by washing your beard with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and sweat," celebrity stylist Darshan Yewalekar, tells HT Lifestyle in an interview.

He suggests trimming the beard hair regularly to maintain shape and get rid of split ends. “Apply a good beard oil or lightweight balm to keep the hair soft and the skin underneath moisturised,” he adds.

How to keep my beard soft and manageable?

Darshan suggests using the right beard care products and regular care for maintaining your beard and keeping them soft and manageable. “Washing your beard with a gentle beard cleanser a few times a week is crucial to remove dirt and excess oil without stripping away moisture”, he says. It is advisable to always apply a good beard oil or conditioning balm that hydrates the hair and softens the texture, making it easier to comb through. Darshan also insists on brushing or combing your beard daily to help distribute the natural oils evenly, prevents tangles, and trains the hair to grow in a uniform direction. A leave-in conditioner or a nourishing beard butter can do wonders, especially if you're staying in a dry climate or have coarse hair.

How to get rid of beard itch?

Darshan says, “Beard itch is really common, especially when you’re growing it out or if the skin underneath gets too dry. The best way to tackle it is to keep both your beard and the skin clean and moisturised. Use a gentle beard wash to remove sweat and dead skin cells, which can build up and cause irritation. After washing, apply a nourishing beard oil or moisturiser to hydrate the skin underneath. ” He adds that brushing your beard daily also helps by loosening flakes and distributing natural oils evenly. Beard products with soothing ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile can be your best bet.

How to fix a patchy beard?

Darshan insists on staying patient when handling a patchy beard. Sometimes it takes a few months for slower-growing areas to fill in. “You can use a few styling tricks to make it look fuller. Regular brushing helps train the hair to grow in one direction and cover sparse spots. Applying beard oil, beard balm or styling product to add volume is a wise idea. This will keep the hair healthy and make it look thicker and shinier,” he says.

How to treat beard dandruff?

Beard dandruff is usually caused by dry skin. It happens when the skin under your beard gets flaky, irritated, or overproduces oil. “The best way to treat it is to keep both the skin and the hair clean and well-moisturised. Use a gentle beard shampoo or a cleanser with ingredients like tea tree oil a few times a week to remove flakes and excess oil”. Darshan says. A medicated dandruff shampoo can be used to treat dandruff, but since it's drying, this should be used in a right amount.

Beard care mistakes to avoid?

Properly, not washing your beard is one of the most common beard mistakes that men indulge into. This causes dryness, irritation, and even dandruff. Darshan insists on using a mild cleanser to clean your beard and applying beard oil or balms thereafter. Over trimming also makes your beard look thinner, hence, he recommends not over-trimming them.

Any beard care tips for monsoon?

Darshan reveals his secret, “Monsoon humidity can cause frizz, clogged pores, and even beardruff. To tackle that, cleanse your beard gently 2–3 times a week with a mild wash, not more, not less. Use a light, non-greasy oil to keep both skin and beard nourished. Always pat your beard dry and then comb, wet hair breaks easily”. It is also crucial to be mindful of fungal infections if there's redness or persistent itching, see a dermatologist.

Your beard is an extension of your personality. These beard care tips by Darshan Yewalekar are sure to give you beard like a star. So, treat it with intention, just like you would your skin or hair.

