Don't use a sunscreen stick or else you will get obsessed with it! Our take on everything you need to know

In an era where we are all busy in our hectic life, and are always on the go, our skincare needs to be on the go as well. And when it comes to skincare, sunscreen is of utmost importance. But for people like us who are forever on their toes, a sunscreen stick could be your best bet. Gone are the days of greasy palms and white cast woes. Enter the sunscreen stick: compact, spill-proof, and chic enough to fit in the tiniest of clutches. Known for its sheer convenience and celebrity approval, a sunscreen stick has to be your best bet. Best sunscreen sticks for your skin(AI Generated)

And ever since Mira Rajput Kapoor flaunted a sunscreen stick, it has taken the internet by the storm. So, we thought, how about we dig this wonder product a bit deeper and bring out all the goodness it offers on the plate for you.

What is a sunscreen stick

From Gen Z influencers swiping them on like a highlighter to millennials who just slip this wonder into their bag, sunscreen stick is turning into an accessory this season. Being compact and in the roll-on form, these sunscreen sticks glide on your face, delivering high-performance protection without the greasy drama.

You can also have a look at Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram reel on sunscreen stick. Watch here





Are sunscreen sticks really effective?

Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Sharma tells HT Lifestyle that stick based sunscreens are very easy to apply. "These come with great precision, especially to use around the eyes and behind the ears without creating a mess. Plus, most of the sunscreen sticks are water-resistant, making it a perfect idea to invest in during summer and monsoon," explains Sharma, Director - Kara Dermatology Solutions & Aesthetic Centre.

Here are a couple of more benefits of sunscreen sticks:

Benefits of sunscreen sticks:

Mess-free application: Sunscreen sticks offer mess-free application, it can be directly applied on to your face like a balm, can be slid into your bags, without the fear of leaking.

Targeted coverage: A sunscreen stick gives your face the best coverage, even for the small areas. It is ideal for covering face, ears, lips, eye area, and more.

Easy reapplication: The best part about sunscreen stick is that it does not require a washroom for reapplication.

Ideal for sensitive skin: Some of the sunscreen sticks are mineral based (zinc oxide/titanium dioxide) formulas that are gentler on skin.

Features of sunscreen sticks:

Small yet mighty:

Despite their petite size, sunscreen sticks pack serious protection. Many are formulated with broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, and unlike traditional creams, they offer a dry finish that won’t drip into your eyes when you sweat.

On-the-Go Reapplication

The real magic of sunscreen sticks is in the reapplication. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends reapplying sunscreen every two hours, a task that often falls by the wayside.

Water and sweat resistance:

Many sunscreen sticks are water and sweat resistance that makes them perfect for swimming or for gyms.

Broad spectrum:

Most sunscreen sticks offer a broad spectrum of coverage (Both UVA and UVB). They come with SPF 30, 50, or higher.

