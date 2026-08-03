One black kurta, many looks: 4 ways men can style this timeless staple for weddings, brunches and festive events

A black kurta is a staple you will find in almost every man's wardrobe. But despite being so common, it is not always styled to its maximum potential. This one outfit can work for several different occasions.



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Sharing his insights, Keshav Gupta, founder of Sojanya, clarified how the black kurta remains remarkably versatile despite being a timeless classic.

“Elegant, versatile, and effortlessly refined, it’s one of the few wardrobe staples that can adapt to almost any setting with the right styling choices,” he said.



The emphasis here is on making the ‘right styling choices.’ Although the black kurta is inherently versatile, if you wear it with the same styling every time, then the outfit appears repetitive. If you experiment with interesting layers, footwear, and accessories, then it looks dapper.

This variety in styling is being driven by a broader shift towards smarter, more versatile wardrobes.

“Today, fashion is moving away from single-use dressing and towards smarter styling. Instead of buying a new outfit for every event, men are embracing pieces that can be reimagined in multiple ways, balancing practicality with personal style. A black kurta sits at the centre of this shift because of its ability to feel understated one moment and statement-making the next,” Keshav said, suggesting that this shift indicates a more practical approach to occasion wear, where you don't have to purchase a new outfit for every event but instead you freshen up existing pieces.

Because a black kurta can be a versatile base, you are at the luxury of multiple styling options.

Keshav shared a few effortless ways to style a black kurta for different occasions: