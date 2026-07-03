Waistcoat styling guide for men: 3 ways to wear it from office meetings to after-hours plans
Know how men can style their waistcoats. The wide styling range of waistcoats shows how this once-formal piece can also be casual.
A waistcoat is a versatile wardrobe piece that can add a suave edge to any outfit. Initially, it was seen strictly through the lens of formalwear, but upon closer inspection, this piece actually shows a more flexible potential. It works just as well as a layering element as it does as the final finishing touch to an outfit.
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Weighing in with expert insights, Deepak Bansal, Whole Time Director at Cantabil Retail India Limited, shared with HT Lifestyle how a waistcoat can be styled in fresh and versatile ways.
He explained that the waistcoat's move into casual styling actually has to do with the evolving work culture, as corporate fashion is no longer defined by rigid dress codes and predictable combinations.
Because of this shift in office dress code, he believed the waistcoat is making a comeback: “With hybrid workplaces and dress codes, it is giving way to outfits that offer a balance of comfort, versatility, and personal style. As workplaces become more flexible and dress codes less rigid, men are increasingly looking for pieces that can transition effortlessly between professional and social settings. One such wardrobe essential making a strong comeback is the waistcoat.”
Deepak further described that while the waistcoat was earlier reserved mainly for formal wear, it is now witnessing a contemporary revival. He added, "With lighter fabrics, softer tailoring, and versatile styling options, it is now a year-round staple that can seamlessly transition from boardroom meetings to after-hours engagements. What sets it apart today is how effortlessly it adapts to newer styling trends.”
Here's a brief guide from Deepak on how men can style waistcoats more casually:
1. Wear with pastel
- Instead of sticking to traditional blacks, greys, and navy, waistcoats in shades like sage green, powder blue, blush pink, butter yellow, or beige are gaining popularity.
- Can be paired with neutral trousers such as off-white, taupe, or charcoal to create a look that feels fresh yet polished.
- For a slightly bolder take, tonal dressing is also trending, offering a clean, put-together aesthetic.
- Wear brown loafers, minimal white sneakers or even a classic watch without overcomplicating.
- Works well for daytime office settings.
2. Try casual layering
- The easiest way to make a waistcoat feel more contemporary is by changing what you wear underneath it.
- Instead of always pairing a waistcoat with a formal shirt, style it over a well-fitted crew-neck T-shirt, a polo, or a slightly relaxed open-collar shirt.
- A neutral waistcoat layered over a plain white or black T-shirt creates a smart-casual look that works well for hybrid workplaces.
- For a slightly more relaxed feel, pair it with a lightweight shirt and roll up the sleeves.
- The key is to keep the base layer simple and structured, ensuring the overall outfit remains sharp and work-appropriate rather than overly casual.
3. Choose textured styles
- Texture is emerging as a defining element in modern menswear. Waistcoats with jacquard weaves, subtle prints, self-patterns, or structured fabrics can add depth and sophistication without relying on bold or distracting designs.
- Micro-checks, tone-on-tone patterns, and refined surface detailing are particularly effective in elevating a simple outfit.
- Suitable for both office hours and post-work engagements.
In the end, he concluded that a waistcoat is an easy way to refresh your workwear wardrobe without making it look too formal. He called it a ‘timeless piece for modern dressing.’
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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