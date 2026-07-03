Waistcoat styling guide for men: 3 ways to wear it from office meetings to after-hours plans

A waistcoat is a versatile wardrobe piece that can add a suave edge to any outfit. Initially, it was seen strictly through the lens of formalwear, but upon closer inspection, this piece actually shows a more flexible potential. It works just as well as a layering element as it does as the final finishing touch to an outfit. Find out how to make your formalwear waistcoat style look more casual. (Picture credit: AI Generated)

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Weighing in with expert insights, Deepak Bansal, Whole Time Director at Cantabil Retail India Limited, shared with HT Lifestyle how a waistcoat can be styled in fresh and versatile ways.

He explained that the waistcoat's move into casual styling actually has to do with the evolving work culture, as corporate fashion is no longer defined by rigid dress codes and predictable combinations.

Because of this shift in office dress code, he believed the waistcoat is making a comeback: “With hybrid workplaces and dress codes, it is giving way to outfits that offer a balance of comfort, versatility, and personal style. As workplaces become more flexible and dress codes less rigid, men are increasingly looking for pieces that can transition effortlessly between professional and social settings. One such wardrobe essential making a strong comeback is the waistcoat.”

Deepak further described that while the waistcoat was earlier reserved mainly for formal wear, it is now witnessing a contemporary revival. He added, "With lighter fabrics, softer tailoring, and versatile styling options, it is now a year-round staple that can seamlessly transition from boardroom meetings to after-hours engagements. What sets it apart today is how effortlessly it adapts to newer styling trends.”

Here's a brief guide from Deepak on how men can style waistcoats more casually: