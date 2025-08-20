From Shilpa Shetty to Vidya Balan: The rise of the bridal waistcoat lehenga pairing

Once a boardroom staple, the waistcoat has stepped out of its formal shell and into the spotlight of bridal and festive fashion. Designers are reimagining this tailored classic with vibrant embroideries, intricate handwork, and indie-inspired details, pairing them with lehengas to create ensembles that fuse sharp structure with ethnic grace. The rise of the bridal waistcoat lehenga pairing

Designer Shruti Sancheti explains the appeal: “Waistcoats, once a symbol of modest, formal dressing, are now entering Indian wear, especially Indo-Western looks and lehenga pairings. They flatter the torso, add shape and bring a modern, androgynous touch while offering comfort and versatility. For today’s brides, they’re not only stylish and dance-friendly but also sustainable, as the waistcoat can be worn later with trousers, making it a smart, reusable investment.”

The runway is brimming with variations, from regal embroidery to playful colour contrasts, as designers craft statement looks that blend tradition with contemporary flair. Stylist Vikram Seth offers a tip: “When styling a waistcoat blouse with a lehenga, the dupatta can be optional to retain the modern aspect. Instead, opt for statement earrings rather than neckpieces, since the neckline is usually covered.”

(Written by: Richa Singh)