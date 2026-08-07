‘Learn how world works’: Founder says aspiring entrepreneurs should get a job before starting a business

A founder has shared a piece of advice for people dreaming of launching their own business, urging them to gain professional experience before jumping into entrepreneurship. According to him, working a regular job can offer valuable exposure to how businesses operate, how money is made and, most importantly, how ideas are turned into reality. A founder urged aspiring entrepreneurs to gain work experience first, saying it helped them learn how ideas were executed. (Instagram/akashsingh_5000) (Also read: ‘Class 9 pass. No English’: Founder recalls hiring taxi driver as first employee 10 years ago) Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Akash Singh, shared a video explaining why aspiring entrepreneurs could benefit from entering the workforce before starting a venture of their own. “A person should first get a job, see how the world works, and learn how people make money. At one point, I also had a lot of ideas. But when I got a job, I realized how work actually gets done, and I gained knowledge about it. That's when I understood how dreams turn into reality. And today, if I get an idea, I have enough exposure and knowledge that I can implement that idea,” Singh said in the video.

‘Learn how the real world works’ Singh’s message centred on the difference between simply having an idea and possessing the experience required to execute it. He suggested that exposure to a professional environment helps people understand practical aspects of work that may not be obvious when they are only thinking about starting a business. Sharing the clip, he also reinforced the same point in the caption. “Pehle experience aur knowledge seekho, ideas ko execution me badalna apne aap aa jayega! Before starting up, step out and learn how the real world works,” the caption read. (Also read: Chennai founder recalls quitting ₹1 crore US job to start from scratch in India: ‘It wasn't a random move') His remarks reflect a commonly debated question among aspiring founders: whether it is better to start building a business immediately or spend a few years gaining industry experience first. Watch the clip here: