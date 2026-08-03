Chennai founder recalls quitting ₹1 crore US job to start from scratch in India: ‘It wasn't a random move'

He also revealed that before taking the leap, he had written down a personal goal - to one day earn what he had earned in the US, but on his own terms.

The entrepreneur said he founded Qubit Fitness in January 2021 without an office, investors or a team. "When I started Qubit in Jan 2021, I had no office. No investors. No team. Just my laptop, my time, and ₹90,000 in savings," he shared.

In the post, Thiruvengadam revealed that after spending 14 years in the US, he and his wife decided to move back to Chennai with their 11-month-old daughter. Explaining the reason behind the decision, he said it wasn't driven by money. "It wasn't a random move. I wanted to be closer to family. To build something that mattered - not just earn more," he wrote.

"6 years ago, I took a leap that made no sense on paper, but made perfect sense in my heart. Sometimes, belief is your only business plan," he wrote in the caption.

A Chennai -based entrepreneur recently shared how he left a ₹1 crore-a-year job in the US, returned to India with his family, and built a business from scratch with just ₹90,000 in savings. Vivek Thiruvengadam, founder and CEO of Qubit Fitness, reflected on his 6-year entrepreneurial journey in an Instagram post, saying it was a decision that "made no sense on paper" but felt right in his heart.

However, Thiruvengadam said that the initial phase of entrepreneurship was far from easy. By the end of 2021, the founder revealed that his total revenue stood at ₹20 lakh, just 19% of what he had earned through his previous salary in the US. "It was humbling, but it gave me belief," he wrote.

Thiruvengadam further said that despite the slow start, the business continued to grow every year. "Each year since then - I grew a little. More clients. More systems. More impact," he wrote.

Now, 6 years after making the move, the Chennai entrepreneur said that he has achieved the goal he had once written down. "Now, in my sixth year, I'm happy to share that I've reached that goal. Not as an employee... but as a business owner," he wrote.

Looking back on the journey, Thiruvengadam said the experience taught him lessons beyond money and business. "What I learned? Consistency beats talent. Patience compounds faster than effort. Money feels different when it's built from purpose," he wrote.

He credited his family, clients and early supporters for helping him reach the milestone. "None of this was possible without my family, my clients, and everyone who trusted me in those early days," he added.

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Social media reactions Social media users praised both his career decision and his emphasis on family.

"There is a goodness within. It shines through. That is at the core of your success," one user wrote.

"Awesome journey man. Congrats on all your success, and best wishes going forward," commented another.

"Congratulations Vivek. I did the same and am happy. Good move brother. Nothing like staying close to family," wrote a third.

"I love your brand and your POV. You are filling a big gap. Keep inspiring, and good luck to you and your beautiful family," another user said.

(Also read: Arvind Jain, IITian founder of $7.2 billion company, says AI will never replace single employee)

Who is Vivek Thiruvengadam? According to his LinkedIn profile, Thiruvengadam completed his bachelor's degree from the University of Madras in 2003 before obtaining several certifications in Clinical Nutrition.

He began his career as a software engineer in Chennai in 2004 and went on to work across multiple industries before founding Qubit Fitness nearly six years ago.