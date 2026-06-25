‘No constant honking, no garbage’: Indian founder on life in Dubai
In a recent post shared on the social media platform X, Riya Upreti reflected on the differences between India and Dubai.
Travelling abroad can change the way people view their own country, according to Fobet Media founder and CEO Riya Upreti. In a recent post shared on the social media platform X, Upreti reflected on the differences between India and Dubai.
She said that Fobet Media moved its office to Dubai, which means she has to travel there frequently. The company had earlier been based in Noida.
“We moved our office to Dubai and I travel there frequently. Every time I come back to India, it takes me a few days to adjust again,” Upreti wrote.
“Every Indian should travel abroad once”
Upreti said international travel gives people a different perspective on everyday facilities and public spaces. It also highlights the stark contrast between facilities in India and abroad.
“Every Indian should travel abroad at least once in their lifetime. It changes your perspective,” Upreti said.
The entrepreneur highlighted differences she noticed in areas such as cleanliness, roads and public infrastructure.
“When you experience clean air, no constant honking, proper sidewalks, and streets free of garbage, you realise what basic civic infrastructure and citizen privileges should look like,” she wrote.
Upreti said travelling abroad can help people understand “how much we’re still missing” when it comes to civic amenities.
(Also read: Indian expat shares reality of Dubai life 2 years after moving: ‘Rents would eat your salary alive’)
Post sparks debate
Her post sparked discussion around comparisons between Indian cities and international destinations, with many users debating infrastructure and public behaviour.
“Nothing will change till our people are ready to change,” one X user said.
“Citizens of developed countries contribute to the well-being of their country, no-one ever spits Gutkha on the streets of Dubai, no one litters,” another agreed.
“Forget Dubai, just travel to Sri Lanka, Colombo. Indians will feel ashamed,” one person posted.
“Even Vietnam is so much more developed then India. Even smaller cities are so clean and well developed. People have sense of driving,” a person added.
(Also read: Indian man skips Rishikesh after seeing ₹15K hotel prices, goes to Sri Lanka instead: ‘Same budget, cleaner air’)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More