‘No constant honking, no garbage’: Indian founder on life in Dubai

Travelling abroad can change the way people view their own country, according to Fobet Media founder and CEO Riya Upreti. In a recent post shared on the social media platform X, Upreti reflected on the differences between India and Dubai. An Indian founder compares life in India and Dubai (Representational image)

She said that Fobet Media moved its office to Dubai, which means she has to travel there frequently. The company had earlier been based in Noida.

“We moved our office to Dubai and I travel there frequently. Every time I come back to India, it takes me a few days to adjust again,” Upreti wrote.

“Every Indian should travel abroad once” Upreti said international travel gives people a different perspective on everyday facilities and public spaces. It also highlights the stark contrast between facilities in India and abroad.

“Every Indian should travel abroad at least once in their lifetime. It changes your perspective,” Upreti said.