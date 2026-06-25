Indian man skips Rishikesh after seeing ₹15K hotel prices, goes to Sri Lanka instead: ‘Same budget, cleaner air’

According to Sharrma, his friend decided to book a trip to Sri Lanka instead after discovering it would cost roughly the same. This was because of lower hotel prices in Sri Lanka.

“A friend was going to Rishikesh for a trip. Checked decent hotels, ₹9K–15K per night. Flights from Mumbai to Delhi were ₹7K–8K one way,” Sharrma said in his X post.

The flights would have cost him another ₹8,000 approximately one way, since he would fly from Mumbai to Delhi and then travel onwards to Rishikesh.

When he checked the the prices, he realised that most decent hotels in Rishikesh ranged between ₹9,000–15,000 per night.

According to Sharrma, his friend — whom he did not name in his post — was planning a holiday in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. However, the hotel tariffs left him surprised.

An Indian content creator has claimed that his friend chose to holiday in Sri Lanka after seeing hotel prices in Rishikesh. Paritsh Sharrma shared an X post on the incident, highlighting how international holidays are becoming as affordable as domestic ones.

The content creator said that his friend found sea-facing hotels in Sri Lanka for as little as ₹5,000 per night. Overall, a trip to the island nation made more sense because it offered better value for money.

“On the same budget, he booked Sri Lanka instead. Got a 5-star sea-facing hotel for ₹3K–5K, better value for money, cleaner air, more peaceful and tourism friendly,” said Sharrma.

He ended his post with a reflection on domestic tourism in India, writing: “Indian tourism is getting too expensive for what it offers. If this continues, the country will lose appeal as people find better value elsewhere.”

Internet weighs in Social media users offered their own take on this domestic vs international tourism debate.

“Domestic Tourism has skyrocketed post Covid. That is what is causing higher prices. But demand still keeps growing despite rising prices. But Sri Lanka would be a good option for those looking for a good experience on a far more affordable budget,” said X user Aviraj Banerjee.

“I spent 1.5 lakhs for 3 people from Mumbai to Rishikesh round trip. I booked last minute and went for my yoga teacher training so didn’t have much choice. But dad did mention that we could have gone anywhere in Asia in that price,” another person posted.

(Also read: Indian man says Sri Lanka felt ‘cleaner, calmer and cheaper’ than India: ‘Now I understand why tourists prefer it’)

Some said it was unfair to compare the two places. “Rishikesh is not Sri lanka. Cost of hotel room in Mumbai is not same as cost of hotel room in Kolkata. So that comparison is wrong. If he wanted to save money then better stay at home,” a user opined.

“Which 5 star sea facing at ₹3000??? I had to pay ₹15000 per night for the cheapest room at ITC Ratnadipa this month,” another questioned.m