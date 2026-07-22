Alexis Mac Allister's father reveals truth behind Lionel Messi's controversial World Cup final team talk

Alexis Mac Allister's father cleared the air regarding Lionel Messi's conversation with his teammates before their 2026 FIFA World Cup final vs Spain. Argentina fell 0-1 and failed to defend their title. Meanwhile, Messi's words in the Argentine dressing room sparked controversy, as many felt they proved an internal issue. Lionel Messi and Argentina lost to Spain in the World Cup final. (Getty Images via AFP)

In a viral video clip, Messi can be seen addressing his teammates, urging them to remain calm before the match.

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"Come on, lads, stay calm. The most important thing is that you stay calm," he said.

"Let's forget everything. Let's just play. Let's focus on the match, lads."

Speaking to La Nacion, Mac Allister's father said, "I sent a message to Alexis asking him: what happened in the dressing room? Did something happen? If I had started to wonder, then imagine what others thought."

Mac Allister told his father there was no problem in the dressing room, and the conversation focused on approaching the match tactically.

"He told me they talked about going out to play in the footballing sense, to keep it on the ground, keep the ball moving, build triangles, and not just lump it forward. That’s what they were referring to. Since then, a lot of doubt has come up over these past few days because of that post that went around, and a lot of people have reached out to me about it," he said.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Scaloni and Messi disagreed with Argentina's tactics after Spain and had an argument.

But after the match, Scaloni dismissed such suggestions. "I don’t look at social media. I don’t know anything. I have no idea what you’re talking about," he said.

When pressed further, he said, "I can’t believe what you’re asking me. We’re going in a completely different direction, guys."

"The important thing is that the guys have given their all, they’ve shown character with this jersey, and we should focus on that. Hopefully, tomorrow, when a player has to come to the national team, it won’t matter. Because it’s a sign," he added.