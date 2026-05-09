Indian man says Sri Lanka felt ‘cleaner, calmer and cheaper’ than India: ‘Now I understand why tourists prefer it’

An Indian man’s observations about travelling in Sri Lanka have sparked a discussion on why some foreign tourists appear to be choosing the island nation over India. The video, shared on Instagram by the account ‘Beyond Nakshe’, compares the tourist experience in Sri Lanka with that in India, touching upon cleanliness, costs, infrastructure and the overall travel atmosphere. An Indian man shared that Sri Lanka reminded him of what Goa felt like before overcrowding increased. (Instagram/beyond_nakshe)

(Also read: 'Don’t think I’ll be visiting Goa again': Indian man's X post after 9 days in Sri Lanka sparks discussion)

In the clip, the man said that his visit to Sri Lanka changed the way he looked at India’s tourism experience. He said, “Foreigners are slowly leaving India, and after visiting Sri Lanka, I finally understood why. I genuinely thought Sri Lanka would feel exactly like India, but the second I landed there, everything felt different. Cleaner roads, peaceful beaches, less chaos, tiny towns that actually felt calm, and somehow it was cheaper too. It honestly felt like what Goa used to feel like before it got overcrowded. So here’s my question: what do you think India should improve to become every traveler’s favorite again? Cleanliness? Scams? Infrastructure? Crowd control?”

(Also read: Indian woman says Sri Lanka’s spotless beaches left her ‘embarrassed’, asks ‘what’s our excuse?’)

‘Cleaner beaches, peaceful cafés’ The video was shared with a caption that read, “Why are foreign tourists choosing Sri Lanka over India in 2026? From cleaner beaches, peaceful cafés, easier transport, and budget-friendly stays to a more relaxed backpacking culture — this video explores why Sri Lanka tourism is booming among foreign travelers. We compare backpacking in India vs Sri Lanka, travel costs, hygiene, scams, nightlife, digital nomad life, beaches, and overall tourist experience with honest observations and cinematic visuals.”

Watch the clip here: