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    Want a bridal-but-not-bridal look? Try Lana Condor’s cape dress trick

    Lana Condor is making a strong case for the cape dress this wedding season. Take a look 

    Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 21:22:21 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Actor Lana Condor made a case for the cape dress while promoting Coyote vs. Acme in New York. She wore Silvia Tcherassi's Kedar mini dress, featuring a sheer chiffon cape draped across the décolletage, and finished the look with Paul Andrew peep-toe mules. The fluid layer lends the mini a soft, almost bridal feel, making it a polished wedding-season option.

    Lana Condor
    Lana Condor

    Steal the style

    The trick is to let the sheer layer create the drama. Drape a lightweight chiffon or georgette dupatta over the shoulders of a simple mini or midi dress and secure it at the waist or bust with a statement brooch. Keep the silhouette clean underneath and finish with sleek, pulled-back hair, delicate jewellery and pointed heels. For a more contemporary take, choose a cape in a shade that contrasts subtly with the dress.

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Want A Bridal-but-not-bridal Look? Try Lana Condor’s Cape Dress Trick
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Want A Bridal-but-not-bridal Look? Try Lana Condor’s Cape Dress Trick
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