Want a bridal-but-not-bridal look? Try Lana Condor’s cape dress trick

Actor Lana Condor made a case for the cape dress while promoting Coyote vs. Acme in New York. She wore Silvia Tcherassi's Kedar mini dress, featuring a sheer chiffon cape draped across the décolletage, and finished the look with Paul Andrew peep-toe mules. The fluid layer lends the mini a soft, almost bridal feel, making it a polished wedding-season option.

Steal the style

The trick is to let the sheer layer create the drama. Drape a lightweight chiffon or georgette dupatta over the shoulders of a simple mini or midi dress and secure it at the waist or bust with a statement brooch. Keep the silhouette clean underneath and finish with sleek, pulled-back hair, delicate jewellery and pointed heels. For a more contemporary take, choose a cape in a shade that contrasts subtly with the dress.