Dino Morea arrested by Mumbai EOW in alleged ₹65.54-crore Mithi River scam

Actor Dino Morea has been arrested by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the alleged Mithi River desilting scam. According to Mid-Day, the actor was taken into custody on October 2 after nearly eight hours of questioning at his Bandra residence. Dino Morea

The case centres on alleged financial irregularities in contracts related to the desilting and rejuvenation of Mumbai’s Mithi River. Investigators are looking into the alleged role of contractors, intermediaries and civic officials, with the BMC reportedly suffering a loss of ₹65.54 crore.

Morea has been questioned in the case before. In May 2025, he and his brother Santino Morea were questioned by the EOW after investigators found phone records linking them to people connected with the probe. The EOW was also examining financial transactions involving Santino’s company, UBO Ridez, and individuals linked to the case.

The investigation has also focused on Ketan Kadam, who was arrested in 2025 and is among those accused in the case. Police have been examining allegations surrounding the awarding of civic contracts and payments related to the river-cleaning work.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier searched Morea’s residence as part of its investigation into the case, with searches also carried out at other locations linked to people under scrutiny.