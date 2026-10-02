Fauzi actor Jitin Gulati reveals why Prabhas-starrer is delayed, says team is focused on delivering ‘never-seen-before’ film | Exclusive

One of the most anticipated films featuring Prabhas, Fauzi, has been postponed from its scheduled December 3 release. While the film’s producer has confirmed the delay, the new release date is yet to be announced. Actor Jitin Gulati, who is part of the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial, has now revealed that the delay did not come as a shock to the team. He also opened up about what sets Fauzi apart from other big-scale films. Jitin Gulati opens up on delay in Fauzi's release.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Jitin opened up about the film’s delay and assured audiences that the final product will be something “never-seen before”. He also spoke about how the film strikes a balance between its massive scale and attention to detail.

Jitin Gulati on Fauzi's delayed release Recently, the film’s producer announced that Prabhas’ Fauzi had been delayed and would now be released next year. However, he did not reveal the reason behind the delay. Jitin said the announcement did not come as a shock to the team and added, "I don't know how much is going to be pushed; I don't know what is the new date that they are thinking about. But it was not a shock. I mean, of course, we are still shooting for it. So it was quite a, it was quite understood. And the idea is not to give a half-baked project. I mean, a film lives for a lifetime. What once comes out? You cannot undo it."

He added, "We'd rather be very, very satisfied with what we are doing. And I know the producers and the directors and the cast involved are very happy with the outcome, and I don't think they want to compromise any bit. So if it takes about, let's say, a few months more to finish it properly, I think it's going to be worth it."

Jitin Gulati on what makes Fauzi different Jitin believes what Hanu Raghavapudi is creating with Fauzi has “never been seen before”. Explaining why he is so confident about the film, he said, "Why am I so confident? And why are we so confident? Is because of our greater conviction. Here. Hanu Raghavapudi is a perfectionist. He is one of the most hardworking directors I've worked with. And the great part about the film is that, yes, while there is scale to it, there is a certain vision to it, but it's not coming at us at the cost of emotion and the finer points of human interaction or nuance."

The actor further said that Fauzi will combine its massive scale with attention to detail. He said, "It's a great balance of what I see on the set. Also, when we're shooting with other actors, it's a great balance of what he brings with scale, along with very nuanced human emotions. I know people somehow don't expect bigger films, bigger scale films to be that detailed, but I can tell you, in Fauzi, that particular aspect has been taken very well, taken care of very well."