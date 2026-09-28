Iran Consulate invokes Prabhas' Baahubali after President Masoud Pezeshkian’s UNGA speech: ‘We will never bow’

Sharing the video, the Iranian Consulate wrote, “Iranian President Dr. Pezeshkian at UNGA: ‘We will never bow our heads or kneel down.’"

The video features one of the film’s most memorable battle sequences, with Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) taking on the Kalakeya army. Despite being up against a formidable enemy, his character refuses to step back, making the scene one of the most remembered moments from S.S. Rajamouli’s 2015 film. The embassy used the scene to draw a comparison with Pezeshkian’s remarks about Iran standing firm in the face of pressure.

What do Iran’s message at the United Nations and Baahubali have in common? The Iranian Consulate in Hyderabad has found a rather unexpected answer. Following Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly, the embassy shared a clip from Prabhas -starrer Baahubali : The Beginning to underline a message of defiance.

Internet reacts Several X users were amused and surprised by the embassy’s unexpected Baahubali reference. One user wrote, “The Iranian social media game is much better than other nation state.” Another reacted, “I never expected Iran's consulate doing Bahubali edits 😭😭.” A third user pointed out, “Baahubali movie reference in Geopolitics amidst current Iran-US war.” Someone else joked, “Babe wake up, Iran hyderabad has started posting bangers for some reason.”

What Pezeshkian said at the UN The post followed Pezeshkian’s address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23. His speech came amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States. Pezeshkian rejected the idea that sanctions, threats or pressure would force Iran to back down. He argued that such measures would instead strengthen the determination of the Iranian people.

His remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump addressed the UNGA and spoke about Iran. Pezeshkian’s response focused on Iran’s resistance to outside pressure while also addressing the wider tensions between the two countries.

About Baahubali Baahubali: The Beginning was SS Rajamouli’s 2015 Telugu epic starring Prabhas as Shivudu, a young man who gradually uncovered the truth about his family and his connection to the kingdom of Mahishmati. The film also featured Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in key roles.

The film went on to become a major pan-India success and was followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. The sequel took forward the story of Amarendra Baahubali and brought the two-part saga to its much-awaited conclusion.