Iran Consulate invokes Prabhas' Baahubali after President Masoud Pezeshkian’s UNGA speech: ‘We will never bow’
The video shared by the Iranian Consulate features one of Baaubali’s most memorable battle sequences, with Prabhas taking on the Kalakeya army.
What do Iran’s message at the United Nations and Baahubali have in common? The Iranian Consulate in Hyderabad has found a rather unexpected answer. Following Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly, the embassy shared a clip from Prabhas-starrer Baahubali: The Beginning to underline a message of defiance.
Iranian Consulate shares Baahubali clip
The video features one of the film’s most memorable battle sequences, with Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) taking on the Kalakeya army. Despite being up against a formidable enemy, his character refuses to step back, making the scene one of the most remembered moments from S.S. Rajamouli’s 2015 film. The embassy used the scene to draw a comparison with Pezeshkian’s remarks about Iran standing firm in the face of pressure.
Sharing the video, the Iranian Consulate wrote, “Iranian President Dr. Pezeshkian at UNGA: ‘We will never bow our heads or kneel down.’"
Internet reacts
Several X users were amused and surprised by the embassy’s unexpected Baahubali reference. One user wrote, “The Iranian social media game is much better than other nation state.” Another reacted, “I never expected Iran's consulate doing Bahubali edits 😭😭.” A third user pointed out, “Baahubali movie reference in Geopolitics amidst current Iran-US war.” Someone else joked, “Babe wake up, Iran hyderabad has started posting bangers for some reason.”
What Pezeshkian said at the UN
The post followed Pezeshkian’s address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23. His speech came amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States. Pezeshkian rejected the idea that sanctions, threats or pressure would force Iran to back down. He argued that such measures would instead strengthen the determination of the Iranian people.
His remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump addressed the UNGA and spoke about Iran. Pezeshkian’s response focused on Iran’s resistance to outside pressure while also addressing the wider tensions between the two countries.
About Baahubali
Baahubali: The Beginning was SS Rajamouli’s 2015 Telugu epic starring Prabhas as Shivudu, a young man who gradually uncovered the truth about his family and his connection to the kingdom of Mahishmati. The film also featured Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in key roles.
The film went on to become a major pan-India success and was followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. The sequel took forward the story of Amarendra Baahubali and brought the two-part saga to its much-awaited conclusion.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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