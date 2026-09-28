Disha Patani's sister Khushboo urges girls to use air pistol for self-defence after Jamui case: ‘Don't depend on anyone’

On Sunday, Khushboo took to Instagram and shared a video explaining the use of an air pistol, saying girls could learn to use one for self-defence. Khushboo showed how the pistol works, explaining that it uses CO2 to propel a pellet rather than gunpowder or a conventional cartridge. She urged girls to get proper training at a nearby shooting range and said, "You can buy this, keep this with yourself and protect yourself; don't depend on anyone. Otherwise, what's happening in India will not end. It costs ₹60,000-70,000 and it's good. You can train to use it in your nearby shooting range." She also demonstrated how it works.

Last week, Disha Patani ’s sister and former Indian Army officer Khushboo Patani expressed her anger over women’s safety in Bihar and across the country following the Jamui harassment and assault case. Now, Khushboo has shared a video urging girls to consider keeping an air pistol for self-defence and to undergo proper training in its use.

Khushboo added a disclaimer in the caption, which read, "Disclaimer: Only for self-defence. This is not a toy, no matter it is real or not, real u must use it wisely and responsibly.177 Air Pistol Glock 17 Gen 4 For educational purposes only.@peppoutbykp."

She also shared some rules around the use of an air pistol and wrote, "Never buy online. Always go to a local district dealer; connect with them. They have every type of CO2 air pistol; buy only that u can actually handle in speed, so weight is important. Real or not real, only a responsible person should buy and only for self-defence. Learn to shoot a pistol at a local shooting range; learn to remove it from purse /pocket directly in speed without seeing the air pistol."

Khushboo further explained that people should consider options according to their budget while also looking at the range and impact of an air pistol. She stressed that it should only be used in a "do or die situation" and advised people to ask the dealer about the calibre before purchasing one. She also referred to Article 21 of the Constitution, saying it gives people the right to protect their lives and defend themselves.

Khushboo also emphasised the importance of self-confidence, saying people should never feel that they are weak. She encouraged girls to believe in their own strength and reminded them that confidence can grow over time. She reiterated that her advice was "only for self-defence" and urged people to use such products responsibly.

About the Jamui harassment case A harassment case in Bihar’s Jamui district involving two Class 10 students sparked widespread outrage after a video of the incident surfaced online. The incident took place on September 19, when the teenage boy and girl were allegedly stopped and harassed by a group while returning from a local scenic spot. The girl was allegedly groped and sexually assaulted, while the boy was assaulted. Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act and formed an SIT to identify those involved. Five people had been arrested in connection with the case by September 23, including the alleged prime accused.

The case came to light after footage of the incident circulated on social media. Police said around seven people had been identified from the video, with a search continuing for the remaining accused.

Former Army officer Khushboo reacted strongly to the incident in an Instagram video on September 22. She questioned the state of women’s safety and law and order, asking why a boy and a girl should be harassed simply for choosing to spend time together or being friends.

Khushboo called for strict action against those involved and urged people to ensure that the accused are brought to justice. She also stressed that people have a responsibility to speak up about such incidents and asserted that the Constitution gives people the right to live their lives on their own terms.