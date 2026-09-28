Parineeti Chopra recalls ‘crippling’ mom guilt, after leaving son for work: ‘I was only sobbing for three hours’
After giving birth to son Neer, Parineeti Chopra emphasises the difficulties of returning to work, feeling ‘crippling physical pain’.
Returning to work after becoming a mother can come with a new set of challenges, even for actors who have spent years balancing demanding careers. Parineeti Chopra recently opened up about the intense ‘mom guilt’ she experienced when she had to leave her son, Neer, for work. In an interview with India Today, the actor described the experience as “crazy” and said leaving her baby for the first time left her in what she called “crippling physical pain”.
Parineeti Chopra talks about mom guilt
Describing the experience as "crippling physical pain", Parineeti recalled the first time she had to leave her son after spending months with him following his birth. She said, “I remember the very first time that I had to leave my baby, and this was after many, many months of postpartum, being at home 24/7, day and night. When I left him for the first time, I don’t remember that flight to Bombay. I don’t remember it. I don’t know when I walked through the airport, boarded the flight, landed, reached home. I have no memory. I was only sobbing for three hours.”
She added, “I thought I would never be able to work again. I would never be able to do anything again. It’s not guilt. It’s crippling physical pain that you feel leaving your baby. The baby’s fine. They’re nothing to do with your absence. The family’s fine. Everybody’s having a blast.”
Parineeti said the pressure surrounding motherhood is both biological and rooted in societal expectations. She recalled women asking her where her baby was whenever she was out working, saying such questions reflect the expectation that mothers should put their professional or personal lives on hold. Parineeti questioned why women cannot return to a normal life after having a child.
About Parineeti Chopra’s first child
Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. In October last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Neer. Parineeti revealed that she found out about her pregnancy while shooting for her series Shaque: Trust No One, calling it her son’s debut as well.
About Parineeti Chopra’s recent release
Helmed by Rensil D’Silva and produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions, Shaque: Trust No One marks Parineeti’s web series debut. Released on September 24 to mixed reviews, the series also stars Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi and Dhruv Choudhry.
The seven-episode series follows Anvita, a mother whose newborn daughter goes missing from a hospital. Nine years later, she continues searching for her child as mysterious clues force her to question the people closest to her and even her own perception of reality. The series is available to watch on Netflix.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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