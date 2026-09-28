Parineeti Chopra recalls ‘crippling’ mom guilt, after leaving son for work: ‘I was only sobbing for three hours’

Returning to work after becoming a mother can come with a new set of challenges, even for actors who have spent years balancing demanding careers. Parineeti Chopra recently opened up about the intense ‘mom guilt’ she experienced when she had to leave her son, Neer, for work. In an interview with India Today, the actor described the experience as “crazy” and said leaving her baby for the first time left her in what she called “crippling physical pain”. Parineeti Chopra talks about mom guilt as a working mother.

Parineeti Chopra talks about mom guilt Describing the experience as "crippling physical pain", Parineeti recalled the first time she had to leave her son after spending months with him following his birth. She said, “I remember the very first time that I had to leave my baby, and this was after many, many months of postpartum, being at home 24/7, day and night. When I left him for the first time, I don’t remember that flight to Bombay. I don’t remember it. I don’t know when I walked through the airport, boarded the flight, landed, reached home. I have no memory. I was only sobbing for three hours.”

She added, “I thought I would never be able to work again. I would never be able to do anything again. It’s not guilt. It’s crippling physical pain that you feel leaving your baby. The baby’s fine. They’re nothing to do with your absence. The family’s fine. Everybody’s having a blast.”

Parineeti said the pressure surrounding motherhood is both biological and rooted in societal expectations. She recalled women asking her where her baby was whenever she was out working, saying such questions reflect the expectation that mothers should put their professional or personal lives on hold. Parineeti questioned why women cannot return to a normal life after having a child.