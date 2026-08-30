Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti sends first Rakhi to cousin Neer; Parineeti Chopra shares pic: ‘Didi loves you’
Parineeti Chopra shared a glimpse of her son Neer's first Raksha Bandhan with cousin Malti, receiving a special Rakhi.
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha welcomed their son, Neer, last year. This year, he celebrated his first Raksha Bandhan, with his cousin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, sending him a special Rakhi along with lots of love. Parineeti gave fans a glimpse of the adorable celebration, marking her son’s first-ever Raksha Bandhan.
Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse of Neer's first Rakhi
On Saturday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a picture of baby Neer’s cute, fluffy hands with a Rakhi tied around his wrist. The Rakhi featured a vintage car design. Alongside the picture, Parineeti wrote, "Thank you Malti didi for my first Rakhi! Lots of love, Neer." Priyanka re-shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Didi loves you baby Neer."
After Neer’s birth, Priyanka and Nick sent goodies and gifts for the newborn. Parineeti shared a glimpse of them on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Neer getting spoilt already! Thankyou Mimi masi, Nick masa and Malti didi (sic)." Later, on Parineeti’s first birthday after becoming a mother, Priyanka wished her on social media, writing, "Happy birthday Tisha! This birthday month brought you the most precious gift, and I can't wait to see all the joy and love he brings into your life."
Priyanka lives in the US with her husband and daughter, but she continues to celebrate Indian festivals. Last year, she shared a glimpse of Malti celebrating Diwali with the family. Priyanka also hosts Holi celebrations at her residence.
About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s marriage
The couple got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi after keeping their relationship largely away from the spotlight. Later that year, Parineeti and Raghav got married in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.
They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 19, 2025, nearly two years after their wedding. The couple announced the arrival of their son with an emotional social media post, calling him their "everything". A month later, they revealed his name as Neer and shared the first glimpses of their baby boy. The name, they explained, symbolises something "pure, divine and limitless".
Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work
Parineeti will next be seen in the Netflix film Talaash. Directed by Renil D’Silva, the film also stars Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Soni Razdan, Sumeet Vyas, Anup Soni and Chaitanya Choudhry. The film is scheduled to release later this year.
Priyanka, meanwhile, will make her comeback to Indian cinema in 2027 with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The magnum opus also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is set to release in April 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.