Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti sends first Rakhi to cousin Neer; Parineeti Chopra shares pic: ‘Didi loves you’

On Saturday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a picture of baby Neer’s cute, fluffy hands with a Rakhi tied around his wrist. The Rakhi featured a vintage car design. Alongside the picture, Parineeti wrote, "Thank you Malti didi for my first Rakhi! Lots of love, Neer." Priyanka re-shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Didi loves you baby Neer."

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha welcomed their son, Neer, last year. This year, he celebrated his first Raksha Bandhan, with his cousin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas , Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, sending him a special Rakhi along with lots of love. Parineeti gave fans a glimpse of the adorable celebration, marking her son’s first-ever Raksha Bandhan.

After Neer’s birth, Priyanka and Nick sent goodies and gifts for the newborn. Parineeti shared a glimpse of them on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Neer getting spoilt already! Thankyou Mimi masi, Nick masa and Malti didi (sic)." Later, on Parineeti’s first birthday after becoming a mother, Priyanka wished her on social media, writing, "Happy birthday Tisha! This birthday month brought you the most precious gift, and I can't wait to see all the joy and love he brings into your life."

Priyanka lives in the US with her husband and daughter, but she continues to celebrate Indian festivals. Last year, she shared a glimpse of Malti celebrating Diwali with the family. Priyanka also hosts Holi celebrations at her residence.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s marriage The couple got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi after keeping their relationship largely away from the spotlight. Later that year, Parineeti and Raghav got married in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 19, 2025, nearly two years after their wedding. The couple announced the arrival of their son with an emotional social media post, calling him their "everything". A month later, they revealed his name as Neer and shared the first glimpses of their baby boy. The name, they explained, symbolises something "pure, divine and limitless".

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work Parineeti will next be seen in the Netflix film Talaash. Directed by Renil D’Silva, the film also stars Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Soni Razdan, Sumeet Vyas, Anup Soni and Chaitanya Choudhry. The film is scheduled to release later this year.

Priyanka, meanwhile, will make her comeback to Indian cinema in 2027 with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The magnum opus also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is set to release in April 2027.