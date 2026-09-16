Meet the 18 members of the newly formed CBFC: Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, others. See full list
The Centre reconstituted the CBFC for the first time since 2017. See the full list of 18 members that now form the board.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has been reconstituted by the Centre on Wednesday. Actors Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Suniel Shetty find their names on the 18-member panel. The new board has been constituted with immediate effect for a term of three years, or until further orders.
Meet the new CBFC members
On Wednesday, the Centre reconstituted the CBFC panel. Chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati will lead an 18-member panel that includes names like Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Pallavi Joshi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rupali Ganguly, Priyadarshan, and Ricky Kej, among others. The new panel also includes Nila Madhab Panda, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Jain, Supriya Yarlagadda, film critic Vinod Anupam, poet and writer Yatindra Mishra, Nishigandha Wad, and singer and former parliamentarian Hansraj Hans. Theatre director Waman Kendre and writer Ramesh Patange are the only two members of the previous board to have been retained in the newly constituted panel.
The previous CBFC members
The CBFC was last reconstituted in August 2017 for a three-year term. Members of the board continued beyond 2020 in the absence of a fresh reconstitution. The provisions allowed them to remain in office till successors are appointed. The outgoing board included Vidya Balan, Vivek Agnihotri, former footballer Mihir Bhutia, Gautami Tadimalla, Vani Tripathi Tikoo, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, T S Nagabharana and Naresh Chandra Lal, besides Kendre and Patange.
Criticism for CBFC’s outgoing members
The CBFC has faced considerable criticism recently for the way it has censored films. When Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in India in July, it received a UA 13 certification. A brief kissing scene was cut, and a source told ANI, “In compliance with the Cinematograph Act and Rules, this eight-second scene was found to be inappropriate for children below the age of 13 and was excised.” The CBFC received criticism for being overly particular about what it included or cut from films.
Before that, the CBFC made news when H Vinoth’s Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, did not release as planned in January for Pongal. But the film was postponed at the last minute when the examining committee sent it to a revising committee following a complaint from a member. The filmmakers received no relief from the courts and had to wait till July to finally release the film in theatres. Jana Nayagan leaked online in April in HD print, and numerous arrests were made.
With inputs from agencies
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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