Juhi Mui actor Vijayendra Kumeria confirms divorce from Preeti Bhatia, were living separately since 2022: ‘It was a mutual decision’
Vijayendra and Preeti got married in January 2012. The actor confirmed that the couple have been living separately since 2022 and officially divorced in 2025.
Television actor Vijayendra Kumeria has finally addressed the speculation around his marriage to Preeti Bhatia. The actor has confirmed that the couple have been living separately since 2022 and officially divorced in 2025. Vijayendra and Preeti got married in January 2012 and have a daughter, Kimaya. In a recent conversation, Vijayendra explained why he chose not to speak about his marriage earlier.
What Vijayendra Kumeria said
In an interview with Telly Talk India, the actor said he needed time to process and accept the changes in his personal life before discussing them publicly. Being a private person, he found it difficult to deal with the situation at first. However, as time passed, he felt it was better to speak up and clear the air instead of letting people draw their own conclusions.
Vijayendra made it clear that the separation was not something he and Preeti decided on overnight. According to the actor, their relationship had been going through difficulties for some time, with differences and compatibility issues becoming more difficult to work through. They eventually decided to live separately in 2022. “Such decisions are not taken overnight. We started having a lot of differences and compatibility issues, which escalated with time. It's not that we didn't try to resolve our issues, but eventually things didn't work and we separated in 2022. It was a mutual decision and we got the decree in 2025,” he said.
The actor also spoke about the role their daughter played in the decision. Kimaya, born in October 2016, was a major reason why the couple continued trying to make their marriage work for several years. Vijayendra said that while separating was painful, they eventually felt it would be healthier for their daughter to have two happy parents rather than grow up around an unhappy relationship.
“It was a difficult decision because a child was involved, and that's the reason Preeti and I tried for years to save the relationship, primarily for the kid. But I think it's better for Kimaya as well to experience love from both parents separately instead of growing up in an unhappy environment. Like any parent, we want the best for her, and that's what we are doing,” he added.
From partners in life to partners in work
In a 2021 interview, he had spoken warmly about their equation and credited her for being a strong support in his professional life. At the time, their personal and work lives were closely connected. The two also ventured into production together, launching Kumeria Productions in October 2019, with Preeti playing a role in the company’s operations. However, by 2023, reports of trouble in their marriage had surfaced, and the two eventually unfollowed each other on Instagram. It is not known if Preeti is still associated with the production house.
A new chapter on screen
Over the years, the actor has been part of shows including Shastri Sisters, Udaan, Naagin 4 and Teri Meri Doriyaann. He is currently playing Inspector Sanyam Singh in Colors TV’s Juhi Mui, where he shares the screen with Eisha Singh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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