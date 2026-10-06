Juhi Mui actor Vijayendra Kumeria confirms divorce from Preeti Bhatia, were living separately since 2022: ‘It was a mutual decision’

Television actor Vijayendra Kumeria has finally addressed the speculation around his marriage to Preeti Bhatia. The actor has confirmed that the couple have been living separately since 2022 and officially divorced in 2025. Vijayendra and Preeti got married in January 2012 and have a daughter, Kimaya. In a recent conversation, Vijayendra explained why he chose not to speak about his marriage earlier. Vijayendra Kumeria confirms divorce from Preeti Bhatia after four years of separation.

What Vijayendra Kumeria said In an interview with Telly Talk India, the actor said he needed time to process and accept the changes in his personal life before discussing them publicly. Being a private person, he found it difficult to deal with the situation at first. However, as time passed, he felt it was better to speak up and clear the air instead of letting people draw their own conclusions.

Vijayendra made it clear that the separation was not something he and Preeti decided on overnight. According to the actor, their relationship had been going through difficulties for some time, with differences and compatibility issues becoming more difficult to work through. They eventually decided to live separately in 2022. “Such decisions are not taken overnight. We started having a lot of differences and compatibility issues, which escalated with time. It's not that we didn't try to resolve our issues, but eventually things didn't work and we separated in 2022. It was a mutual decision and we got the decree in 2025,” he said.

The actor also spoke about the role their daughter played in the decision. Kimaya, born in October 2016, was a major reason why the couple continued trying to make their marriage work for several years. Vijayendra said that while separating was painful, they eventually felt it would be healthier for their daughter to have two happy parents rather than grow up around an unhappy relationship.

“It was a difficult decision because a child was involved, and that's the reason Preeti and I tried for years to save the relationship, primarily for the kid. But I think it's better for Kimaya as well to experience love from both parents separately instead of growing up in an unhappy environment. Like any parent, we want the best for her, and that's what we are doing,” he added.