Eisha Singh's new show Juhi Mui a ‘copy’ of K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo? Internet expresses disappointment

The promo shows Eisha playing a lawyer with autism who proves to be a silent genius and solves cases that appear impossible. However, the clip left many viewers unimpressed, with several calling it a "blatant copy" of Extraordinary Attorney Woo. One Reddit user wrote, “It is disappointing to see so many projects that feel heavily influenced by popular K-dramas. Instead of relying on stories that have already been told, why not invest in original ideas and give writers the opportunity to create something fresh?”

Korean dramas have built a massive and loyal fanbase in India over the years. With the popularity of K-dramas continuing to soar, Indian television channels have increasingly turned to Korean content for inspiration. However, such adaptations often spark debate among viewers. The latest show to face scrutiny is Colors TV's upcoming series Juhi Mui, starring Eisha Singh . After the channel unveiled the first promo, many internet users were quick to point out similarities with the hit Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo , with several expressing disappointment and calling it a "copy" of the beloved K-drama.

Criticising the promo, another user wrote, “As soon as I saw the trailer, I knew this was about Korean drama Attorney Woo. Very obvious if you have seen the show.” Another commented, “She might be a good actress, but over here she can't even act because she is trying to copy Park Eun-bin. I hope she brings originality to the character at least.” Another wrote, “ITV broadcasters know only one thing, which is 'remake, remake, remake'. 😂 Be it officially or unofficially.”

About Extraordinary Attorney Woo The 2022 television series stars Park Eun-bin in the title role, alongside Kang Tae-oh and Kang Ki-young. The show follows Woo Young-woo, an autistic rookie attorney hired by a major law firm in Seoul. Because she is different from her neurotypical peers, her manner of communication is often perceived as odd, awkward and blunt. Through her intelligence, photographic memory and success in handling complex legal cases, she gradually earns the respect of legal professionals and the trust of her clients. The series is available to watch on Netflix.

About Juhi Mui The official synopsis of the show reads: "Sharp-witted Juhi is an autistic prodigy, often ridiculed by the world. When chaos strikes, she dons the lawyer's cape, with her brother as her guiding light."

The series also stars Krushag Ghuge and Vijayendra Kumeria in lead roles and is scheduled to premiere on June 29 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.