Who was actress Kang Myung Joo? Extraordinary Attorney Woo star passes away at 54

South Korean actress Kang Myung Joo, prominently remembered for her role in the hit drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, sadly passed away on February 27. K-drama and theatre actress Kang Myung Joo passed away at the age of 54. (Netflix / IMDb)

The 54-year-old K-drama star was battling cancer. K-media reports confirmed that her funeral service will be held at Seoul St Mary’s Hospital, with the burial scheduled for March 2, 2025, at 7:40 am KST. She is survived by her bereaved family members, husband and actor Park Yun Hee, and their two daughters.

Kang’s daughter, actress Park Se Young, grieved her mother’s passing on Friday on social media: “My mom left us yesterday afternoon. We would appreciate it if you could remember the stage she loved and the moments she shone.”

Who was actress Kang Myung Joo?

Popularly seen in a guest or supporting role across various mainstream K-dramas, the actress made her acting debut in 1992. Starting out with the experimental theatre troupe ‘Kooni, Nara,’ Kang Myung Joo earned her footing in the performing arts by participating in plays such as Hamlet, Circle of Life, Humans or Gods, and Coriolanus, per AllKpop.

Her most recent performances in the acting medium have seen her grace the stage for BEA and 20th Century Blues.

Kang Myung Joo K-dramas

According to her profile on MyDramaList, the theatre actress took on the role of the judge in the 2022 drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, starring Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and others. She was also seen in the following shows: Sh**ting Stars (Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae), Dr Romantic Season 3 (Han Seok Kyu, Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop), See You In My 19th Life (Ahn Bo Hyun, Shin Hye Sun), A Time Called You (Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been), Doona! (Suzy, Yang Se Jong) and Castaway Diva (Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop).

Her final K-drama commitment was reportedly to the 2024 MBC series, Wonderful World, headlined by Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eunwoo.

Rest in peace, Kang Myung Joo.