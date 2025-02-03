Menu Explore
First look: Weak Hero Class 2 & upcoming Netflix K-drama slate ft Suzy, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Jae Wook, IU, Park Bo Gum

ByAshima Grover
Feb 03, 2025 11:57 PM IST

The 2025 Netflix K-drama slate features highly anticipated titles like Park Ji Hoon's Weak Hero Class 2, Lee Jae Wook's Hong Rang, Junho's Cashero and more.

It's a blessed day for K-drama enthusiasts. Netflix has released a series of sneak peeks for its upcoming blockbuster roster, featuring contemporary Hallyu stars like Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy, Park Ji Hoon, Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, Lee Jae Wook, and others.

The first visual teasers of Park Ji Hoon's Weak Hero Class 2 and Kim Woo Bin and Suzy starrer All the Love You Wish For are finally out.(Netflix Korea)
The internet has already gone bonkers, witnessing the first look of several highly anticipated K-dramas. From the unforgettable sequel of Park Ji Hoon's explosive Weak Hero Class to Park Bo Gum and IU's slice-of-life period drama When Life Gives You Tangeries, the list goes on! Release dates for some of these Netflix premieres have yet to be officially confirmed. Stay tuned!

Also read | Lee Joon Hyuk's Love Scout brand for the win; Ju Ji Hoon-Choo Young Woo's Trauma Code bromance trumps Squid Game 2

Check out the first look at Netflix's upcoming K-drama slate.

2025 Netflix K-drama slate: First visual teaser

1. Weak Hero Class 2

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Bae Na Ra, Lee Min Jae, Choi Min Young, Lee Jun Young, Yoo Soo Bin

Plot: Following the first season's events, we return to Yeon Sieun's intense fight against violence inside and outside Eunjang High School.

2. When Life Gives You Tangerines (Slice-of-life)

Release date: March 7, 2025

Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, Park Hae Joon

Plot: Set in the beautiful environs of Jeju Island, this heartwarming story follows the adventures of Ae Sun, the “remarkable rebel” and Gwan Sik, fondly known as “unyielding iron.”

3. All the Love You Wish For (Rom-com)

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin, Steve Noh

Plot: The Glory writer Kim Eun Sook pens the script for an all-star cast, exploring the story of a genie who awakens after a thousand years and his new impassive master.

4. Can This Love Be Translated (Romance)

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Go Young Jung

Plot: Hong Sisters are behind this unexpected romance between multilingual translator Ju Ho Jin and global celebrity Cha Mu Hee. 

5. Tastefully Yours (Rom-com)

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si

Plot: Opposites attract in this kitchen romance as Han Beom Woo, the successor to a large food company, who has no interest in ‘taste’ gets entangled with Mo Yeon Joo, a chef crazy about it.

Also read | Who was Lee Joo Shil? Squid Game 2 veteran dead after cancer battle

6. Cashero (Superhero)

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi

Plot: The webtoon-based drama adaptation revolves around a group of ordinary superheroes. Though a public servant, Junho's character, Kang Sang Woong, finds himself at the centre of the action as an unlikely hero who gains strength with more cash.

7. Hong Rang (Historical Romance)

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Jung Ga Ram

Plot: This historical drama dives deep into the Joseon era and explores the life of its titular character, Hong Rang, who emerges from the shadows with hidden secrets. 

8. Two Women (Melodrama)

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, Kim Gun Woo

Plot: It chronicles two friends' complicated love-hate friendship as they find their lives intricately linked, crossing each other's path through various phases in life.

