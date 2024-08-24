Kim Seon Ho's The Tyrant debuts on buzzworthy K-drama chart; Love Next Door's cast dominates performer ranks

Disney Plus' latest four-episode K-drama thriller, The Tyrant, started its dark journey on August 14. Kim Seon Ho finally returned to the small screen again for the first time after making his big screen debut with The Childe in 2023. The beloved South Korean star's fans are in for luck from 2024 to 2025, as he'll be popping up in quite a few projects in the near future. Disney Plus' The Tyrant debuted on the K-drama buzzworthiness (TV-OTT) chart in the third week of August at #5, whereas tvN's Love Next Door as one of the top contenders at #2. The leading cast members dominated the performers' ranking chart.

The espionage thriller, also starring Cha Seung Won, Kim Kang Woo and Jo Yoon Su, was helmed by Choi Woo Sik-starrer The Witch director Park Hoon Jung. Akin to the film's narrative approach, the K-drama follows a similar perspective, and it's already wiggled its way onto the top 5 ranking of the weekly buzzworthy K-drama chart curated by the Good Data Corporation.

Per the August 20 update announcing the chart rankings for the third week of August, The Tyrant debuted at #5 in the TV-OTT category with a score of 7.71% buzzworthiness.

Also read | Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun and Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon lead 2024 Newsis K-Expo winners. Complete list out

Love Next Door and its cast lead across banners

However, the bigger winner this week was tvN's Love Next Door (streaming on Netflix). The romantic comedy starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min first made it to the list last week ahead of its official premiere and has now climbed a few ranks, nearly attaining the ultimate victory. Although SBS' Good Partner sat atop both the TV-OTT and TV categories, the tvN drama had significant success, rising three ranks higher to attain the #2 spot.

Moreover, the series' leading pair, Jung So Min and Jung Hae In, dominated the drama performers' buzzworthiness ranks at #1 and #2, respectively. It's also trending on Netflix. The streamer's Global Top 10 rankings for non-English TV titles warmly welcomed it at #5. In its first week on the chart (August 12-18), the drama amassed 1.1 million views, with 2,700,000 hours viewed.

Their network fellows, Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun of Serendipity's Embrace slipped down to the fourth and fifth spots after staying on top last week. However, one can't ignore their impact, considering the series already concluded on August 13, yet they haven't exited the chart.

Multiple Kim Young Dae K-dramas on the buzzworthy chart this week

With regularly incoming teasers and previews, TVN's No Gain No Love, featuring Shin Min A and Kim Young Dae, also ended up rounding out the top 10 ranks in the TV (Drama) category well in advance of its premiere scheduled for August 26.

Also read | Seventeen, Le Sserafim, NCT 127, Zhang Hao and others hailed 2024 K-World Dream Awards winners | See full list

Star-studded Perfect Family K-drama also ultimately settled at #7 in the TV category and #8 on the TV-OTT side after its first broadcast on KBS2 on August 14.

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in Week 3 of August

TV-OTT TV 1. Good Partner 1. Good Partner 2. Love Next Door 2. Love Next Door 3. Serendipity's Embrace 3. Serendipity's Embrace 4. Your Honor 4. Your Honor 5. The Tyrant 5. Black Out 6. Black Out 6. Romance in the House 7. Romance in the House 7. Perfect Family 8. Perfect Family 8. Beauty and Mr Romantic 9. Beauty and Mr Romantic 9. DNA Lover 10. Now Way Out: The Roulette 10. No Gain No Love

Top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz in Week 3 of August