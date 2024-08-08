Where have you seen K-drama Perfect Family's star-studded cast featuring Park Ju Hyun, Kim Young Dae before?

KBS2 Perfect Family’s star-studded casting is a marvel to behold! In a recent Instagram post, the South Korean network unveiled a mysterious poster, hinting at the unexpected layers of the upcoming K-drama. With the poster's dark and emotionless atmosphere, the thriller series is going to give its audience a cutthroat duality of the nine characters. Perfect Family Poster (Instagram )

Perfect Family cast leaves fans in awe

The mystery plot surrounds the murder of the daughter, pinning the family members against each other, drowning in suspicion. Fans are especially in awe of the stellar casting, including prominent Korean actors like Kim Byung Chul, Yoon Se Ah, Park Ju Hyun. The show is expected to revolve around the main family trio.

Perfect Family's poster also reveals other actor such as, Kim Young Dae, Choi Ye Bin, Lee Si Woo, Yoon Sang Hyun, Kim Do Hyun and Kim Myung Soo. Each of their characters are meant to have their own story that guides the audience deep into the defects present in the supposedly perfect family. Ultimately, the mysterious expressions portrayed on the key visual cleverly reflect the family’s true intentions filled with doubt and distrust.

Also read | Netflix Miss Night and Day hits record ratings before finale; The Auditors sees decline

Where else have you seen the cast?

Most of the cast members in this cinematic drama have previously participated in projects that peaked TV rating charts. Actors Kim Young Dae and Park Ju Hyun have previously starred together in The Forbidden Marriage, a period drama which turned out to be a major success in Korea. This series is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah have also been seen together in K-drama Sky Castle, which is centered around the schemes and lives of the upper-class, affluent society in South Korea. Kim Byung Chul has been a part of the internationally acclaimed drama Descendants of the Sun, revolving around the life of a South Korean army officer who ends up falling in love. Both Sky Castle and Descendants of the Sun are available to watch on Netflix with a subscription plan.

Widely popular actors Kim Young Dae and Choi Ye Bin have also appeared as co-stars in Penthouse, a drama that shows duality of classism in South Korean culture. Lee Si Woo, known for her roles in Money Heist: Korea and Be My Boyfriend will also be starring in Perfect Family adding on to the stardom of drama.

Actor and singer Kim Myung Soo is most known for Royal Secret Agent, Numbers and Emperor: Owner of the Mask will also be a prominent part of the project, acting as an important character in the upcoming series by KBS2.

Also read | Business Proposal’s Kim Se Jeong joins Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun for Drunken Romance: K-drama eyes Nov release

Lastly, actor and singer Yoon Sang Hyun will be joining this accomplished team. Renowned for Queen of Housewives, My Fair Lady and Secret Garden, Yoon Sang Hyun is known leave his audience charmed with an exhilarating performance.

The success of the actors and the strong choice of casting in the Perfect Family is hinting towards a thrilling drama and fans are excited to see the show unfold. The plot announcement and poster reveal has also contributed to high expectations from the drama, giving the audience goosebumps as the release date advances towards its end.

Where to watch the show?

The KBS2 series Perfect Family will be available to watch on August 14, 2024, at 9:50 p.m. (KST). The show will be streaming weekly on Wednesday and Thursday on OTT platforms Viki and Viu.