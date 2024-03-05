Sky Castle's Kim Bo-ra set to marry film director Jo Bareun in June, confirms her agency

South Korean actor Kim Bo-ra is all set to tie the knot with film director Jo Bareun. As per Soompi, the wedding will take place in June this year. They have been in a relationship for three years now. The wedding, which will be a private event, will be attended by families, relatives, and close acquaintances. (Also Read | Song Joong Ki hosts Ahn Hye Kyung’s wedding, looks charming with bride and groom. See pics) Kim Bo-ra's agency issued a statement.

Kim Bo-ra to marry in June this year

On Tuesday, her agency Noon Company released a statement about her wedding. It read, as per the report, “Hello. This is noon company. We are sharing joyful news regarding noon company actress Kim Bo-ra. Actress Kim Bo-ra is getting married in June. Her fiancé Jo Ba Reun is a film director, and after a three-year relationship based on trust and faith, they have arrived at the beautiful result of tying the knot.”

Kim Bo-ra's wedding will be held privately

It also read, "The wedding will be held in private with their families, relatives, and close acquaintances. We ask for generous support and blessings toward Kim Bo-ra who is at the starting line of a new journey, and please also show lots of interest and affection for actress Kim Bo-ra who will continue to greet you with great projects. Thank you."

About Bo-ra's previous relationship

Earlier, Bo-ra was in a relationship with Jo Byeong-kyu. After being in a relationship from February 2019, they parted ways after a year and a half. In August 2020, Soompi quoting her then-agency MoMent Global, reported, “The two naturally grew apart, and they recently broke up. They have returned to being good acquaintances.” His agency had also confirmed that the actors broke up due to their busy schedules.

About Bo-ra's career

Kim Bo-ra debuted as a child actor in the drama Wedding in 2005. She became well-known after starring in Sky Castle in 2018. Bo-ra met Bareun when she starred in his 2021 film The Grotesque Mansion. Her debut film was For Horowitz in 2006. She has featured in many dramas and films such as Jungle Fish 2 (2010), Bel Ami (2013), and Glamorous Temptation (2015), among others.

