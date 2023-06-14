Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki and wife Katy blessed with baby boy in Italy. See first pic

Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki and his UK-based wife, Katy Louise Saunders have welcomed their first child in Italy and it's a boy! The news has been confirmed by the actor's agency High Zium Studio. Earlier this year in January, Song Joong Ki announced his marriage to Katy. He also revealed that she was expecting their child. Also read: Song Joong Ki goes out on date with wife Katy, holds hands in Rome Song Joong Ki and wife Katy had their first child in Italy.

Song Joong Ki shares first pic of son

On Wednesday, Song Joong Ki’s agency issues a statement which read, "Song Joong Ki became the father of a baby boy in Italy.” Soon after, the actor took to his fan club and wrote a heartfelt letter to his fans announcing the good news. He also posted the first photo of his newborn holding his finger.

Song Joong Ki's letter

Song Joong Ki wrote in his letter, "Hello, this is Joong Ki. I’m curious how all of you are doing. As you probably know all too well, I wrapped up filming for the movie My Name Is Loh Kiwan in Hungary, and I even had the honour of attending the Cannes Film Festival for the movie Hopeless. All of the moments from the film festival still feel like a dream to me; that’s how happily I’ve been spending my days.

"Today, I came here to greet you because I have one more piece of news that feels like a dream, and I wanted to be the first to tell you. Right now, I’m in Italy.

"Here, in my wife’s hometown of Rome, we happened to welcome our baby. It’s a healthy son.. and both the baby and his mother… are in very good health. As we welcomed [our child] in good health and joy, I am taking care of my family very happily, with a grateful heart.

"I think [our son] is the most precious gift to have found its way to us, a married couple whose biggest dream all our lives was to start a happy family. And I think it’s thanks to the many people who gave us their support that such a happy day has found us. Thank you.

“I’m always grateful to the Ki Aile [Song Joong Ki’s fans] who give their sincere, unchanging love, and I, Joong Ki, will also sincerely wish for there to be great joy in all of your lives as well. As befits an actor, and in order to stay true to myself… I will return to greet you with a cool project. Please always be healthy. And I love you,” he signed out. Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are currently pouring in for the new parents on social media.

