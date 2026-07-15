Samantha Ruth Prabhu heads to Thailand for babymoon with Raj Nidimoru; fans gush over her pregnancy glow. Watch
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who's pregnant with her first baby, posted pictures and videos of her babymoon with filmmaker husband Raj Nidimoru.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child. The couple is on a babymoon in Thailand at a beach resort post the success of their recent film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Samantha posted pictures and videos of their memories there, and fans commented that she’s glowing.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s babymoon with Raj Nidimoru
“Wellness has always been my favourite kind of travel,” wrote Samantha on her Instagram, posting snapshots of her babymoon with Raj. The couple is currently vacationing at a beach wellness resort called Chiva-Som Hua Hin in Thailand. The actor called it ‘is a gentle reminder to slow down, listen to your body, and make space for stillness.’
Some pictures show Samantha and Raj sitting at a table for breakfast, with Samantha gazing at a bird. Another picture shows the couple already on their babymoon when they received news that Maa Inti Bangaaram had grossed ₹100 crore. One video shows the actor participating in a yoga session, and another shows her flaunting her baby bump in a yellow-and-white outfit. Relaxing by the pool, getting massages and soaking in the views seemed to be on the couple’s agenda.
“She’s glowing, she’s vibing, and she’s embracing every beautiful moment,” commented one fan under Samantha’s post. “Glowing,” wrote another with heart eye emojis. One even called her a “cute mommy,” while another called her “pretty little baby.” One excited fan commented, “OMG you walking in that yellow knitwear, with your hair swaying gently in the wind and that cute little precious baby bump… aiyo, my heart couldn’t handle it.”
About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru
Samantha has worked with Raj & DK on the Prime Video web series’ The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Rumours of her dating Raj began to do the rounds in 2024, with the actor posting pictures with the filmmaker in 2025, which fans took as a ‘soft launch’. The couple had a yogic ceremony later that year at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, making their relationship official.
Samantha and Raj worked together for her recent film Maa Inti Bangaaram, which he created and Nandini Reddy directed. It became the first female-led Telugu film to gross ₹100 crore worldwide. “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha told the press after the film’s release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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