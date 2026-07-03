Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse of her ‘fairytale’ with Raj Nidimoru; posts video of her working out with baby bump
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child soon. The actor posted a glimpse of her June on Instagram; take a look.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child soon. As they ride high on the success of their recent film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha took to her Instagram to post a glimpse of her June. Working out with a baby bump, adorable selfies with Raj and more seemed to be on her agenda. (Also Read: How pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu shot Maa Inti Bangaaram song, chase sequence: ‘No top sun, proper breaks’ | Interview)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fairytale June
“June felt like a fairy tale,” wrote Samantha, posting numerous pictures and videos of the month. Some pictures show the actor in an embroidered white kurta suit and a pink saree, posing before she attends an event. One picture shows her barefaced, and a video shows her working out to stay fit during her pregnancy. One selfie shows her clicking the film’s director, Nandini Reddy, as she sleeps on a flight in the seat behind her and Raj.
Samantha also included another selfie of herself in red and Raj in blue, with him giving a playful expression. Another picture shows them both chatting away at an event. The actor included a view of the pool and a Buddha statue at her home, a glimpse of Vizag beach, pictures of her pets, Hash, Saasha, and Gelato, and pictures celebrating Maa Inti Bangaaram’s performance in the US and its status as the highest-grossing female-led film in Telugu.
Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu commented under the post, “Righteous! Just how it should be!!”
About Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru
Samantha and Raj worked together in The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, from 2017 to 2021, and Raj was married to Shhyamali De. It’s unknown when they got divorced. They married in December 2025 at the Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, after dating for a while. Fans noticed that Samantha was including Raj in her photos and speculated that they had dated before their marriage.
After the release of Maa Inti Bangaaram on June 19, many noticed that Samantha was sporting a baby bump. She later confirmed to the press that she was pregnant. Nandini told HT in an interview that they took special precautions to ensure the actor’s safety while she was pregnant, as they shot a song and a car chase sequence. Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed over ₹80 crore worldwide and became a benchmark for female-led films in Telugu.
Before the film, Samantha was on a break due to being diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called myositis. She produced Subham in 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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