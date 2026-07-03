Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse of her ‘fairytale’ with Raj Nidimoru; posts video of her working out with baby bump

Samantha also included another selfie of herself in red and Raj in blue, with him giving a playful expression. Another picture shows them both chatting away at an event. The actor included a view of the pool and a Buddha statue at her home, a glimpse of Vizag beach, pictures of her pets, Hash, Saasha, and Gelato, and pictures celebrating Maa Inti Bangaaram ’s performance in the US and its status as the highest-grossing female-led film in Telugu.

“June felt like a fairy tale,” wrote Samantha, posting numerous pictures and videos of the month. Some pictures show the actor in an embroidered white kurta suit and a pink saree, posing before she attends an event. One picture shows her barefaced, and a video shows her working out to stay fit during her pregnancy. One selfie shows her clicking the film’s director, Nandini Reddy, as she sleeps on a flight in the seat behind her and Raj.

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu commented under the post, “Righteous! Just how it should be!!”

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Samantha and Raj worked together in The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, from 2017 to 2021, and Raj was married to Shhyamali De. It’s unknown when they got divorced. They married in December 2025 at the Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, after dating for a while. Fans noticed that Samantha was including Raj in her photos and speculated that they had dated before their marriage.

After the release of Maa Inti Bangaaram on June 19, many noticed that Samantha was sporting a baby bump. She later confirmed to the press that she was pregnant. Nandini told HT in an interview that they took special precautions to ensure the actor’s safety while she was pregnant, as they shot a song and a car chase sequence. Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed over ₹80 crore worldwide and became a benchmark for female-led films in Telugu.

Before the film, Samantha was on a break due to being diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called myositis. She produced Subham in 2025.