Parvathy Thiruvothu says Hrithik Roshan is ‘grounded’ despite his superstardom

Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu will soon star in Hrithik Roshan’s maiden production titled The Storm for Prime Video under HRX Films. Recently, she posted videos with him, Saba Azad, Alaya F and others from a party she attended in Mumbai. Talking to Kochi Times, Parvathy called Hrithik a ‘grounded’ person despite his stardom. Parvathy Thiruvothu was all praise for Hrithik Roshan, with whom she's working with in The Storm.

Parvathy about working with Hrithik

Parvathy stated in the interview that Hrithik and his family ‘see the light’ in other people despite being famous. She said, “My initial impression of Hrithik and family is that they are so grounded, despite being superstars. They truly see the light in other people, if I may put it in a filmy way. I appreciate that a lot. The choices they have made are beautiful.”

Speaking about the show that stars her as the lead alongside Alaya, Saba, Srishti Shrivastava and Rama Sharma, she added, “Women who are looking for juicy, meaty roles are being empowered by Hrithik and his cousin, Eshaan Roshan. Diwali came with the biggest gift. I get to celebrate with this team, as we do the prep for the show with readings and photoshoots.”

About The Storm

The Storm is directed by Ajitpal Singh of Tabbar-fame and produced by Hrithik’s HRX Films, led by Eshaan. The thriller web series is being made for Prime Video and will be set in Mumbai. Making the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Hrithik wrote, “My 25th year in the Indian Entertainment Industry has given me yet another debut, this time as a producer with our production house @HRXFilms headed by @RoshanEshaan.”

He added, “To all my actors, I'm excited to see you'll on set, soon. Thank you for joining us on this journey. To my audience, this one is for you, with all our love & passion.” Parvathy was last seen in the 2024 Malayalam film Ullozhukku and Tamil films Thangalaan and Her. She will soon be seen in the Malayalam films Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar and I, Nobody. Hrithik was last seen in War 2 with Jr NTR.