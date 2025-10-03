‘Everything seemed so perfect’: Hrithik Roshan reacts to War 2 for the first time since its box office underperformance

Expectations were sky high for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, which was released in theatres during the Independence Day window. The action thriller opened to mostly mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. On Friday, more than a month since the film's release, Hrithik has opened up about playing Kabir in the action thriller, hinting at the film's box office performance. (Also read: Is War 2 a hit or flop? As Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR spy thriller crosses ₹300 crore, analysing its box office performance) Hrithik Roshan shared new BTS stills from the shoot of War 2.

Hrithik pens a note on War 2

Sharing BTS stills of the film during the shoot, Hrithik penned a long note on the process of taking on the sequel and said in the caption, “Playing kabir was so much fun. So relaxed , knew him so well. It was going to be easy. Finally a movie I could do like so many others do, keep it simple , play the actor, do your job and come home. And it was exactly that. I was taken care of so well by my director Ayaan. It was such a pleasure to have his energy on set.”

He added, "Everything seemed so perfect. Like it's meant to be. A sure shot. No worries , just needed to do my job right. Which Ofcourse I did. But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out.."This is too easy ... I know this too well." And another that said “I deserve it , every film doesn't have to be a torture and trauma and an incessant search for the truth of the moment.”"Just relax.""

About War 2

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiara Advani in key roles. The film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, with many criticising its dull writing and poor VFX.

Sources reported that War 2 has a landing cost of ₹400 crore for Yash Raj Studios. This includes the production budget and marketing costs. The film managed to collect slightly above ₹ 235 crore in India.