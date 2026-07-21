The ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in the education sector and exam paper leaks, led by the Cockroach Janta Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk, have received support from the students' association of theFilm and Television Institute of India (FTII), India's premier film and TV institute. On Monday, the FTII students' association held a protest on the campus in support of the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march Supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party scuffle with police as they attempt to march toward India's Parliament, demanding the resignation of the education minister, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Vipin)

FTII students back protests against paper leaks In light of the ongoing nationwide protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the students of FTII stand with the cause, the FTII Students' Association (FSA) said in a statement.

“The Film and Television Institute of India Students' Association strongly stands against the atrocities carried out by the Delhi Police on peaceful protesters. We condemn the lack of spine the Central government has shown by not even engaging with the students who demand a fair examination process,” the statement said.

FTII entrance test paper leaked too The statement added that the FTII entrance test paper was also leaked in the last two months, but there has been no accountability for that leak. A representative of FSA said paper leaks were not limited to a few places but had become a nationwide issue.

"The Students' Association of FTII stands in complete solidarity with their struggle. The issue of paper leaks has spread across the country. Even the FTII entrance examination paper was leaked a few days ago. The examination has been conducted again," the student claimed, according to PTI.

"If educational institutions are not doing their job, then nothing can happen for the country. Students from across the nation are coming together, and the Students' Association stands in solidarity. We are continuing our fight," they added.

Another FSA member urged the central government to hold dialogue with the students, but lamented that instead, it is using force against them to break the protests.

The ongoing protests in Delhi Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday as a party delegation met Union Health Minister JP Nadda to press its demands, while a march towards Parliament turned violent, leaving over 118 police personnel injured, according to Delhi Police.

On Monday, a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) met Union Health Minister JP Nadda to discuss its demands. The Union minister appealed to the protesters to end their sit-in.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Pradhan over the NEET exam paper leak, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18.