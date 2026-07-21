How much of Vijay's Jana Nayagan is a remake of Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari? Director H Vinoth says 50%

H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan is finally hitting screens after a seven-month-long delay on July 23. The film, which will be the final film of Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay, has high expectations pinned on it. Much before its release, there were rumours that the Tamil film is a remake of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari. The director spoke about it recently. Mamitha Baiju and Vijay in a still from Jana Nayagan; Sreeleela and Balakrishna in a still from Bhagavanth Kesari.

How much of Jana Nayagan is similar to Bhagavanth Kesari? In interviews with Galatta Plus, Vinoth revealed just how much of Jana Nayagan was a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari. He said, “Jana Nayagan is about 50% inspired by Bhagavanth Kesari. While the first half has 60% similarity, the second half has only 20%.”

The director also stated that after remaking Pink into Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai with Ajith Kumar, he wasn’t really interested in doing another adaptation. However, Vijay told him that he really liked Bhagavanth Kesari and asked him to consider it. It only made the director sceptical because he wondered how he would adapt Balakrishna’s style to Tamil cinema.

“One thing I admire about Vijay sir is that he’s deeply committed to women's empowerment. I saw the same conviction in Ajith sir when we worked on the Pink remake. I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to work on Vijay sir’s last film,” explained Vinoth.