TVK references, 'Tamil Nadu CM' in title card: All changes made to Vijay's Jana Nayagan ahead of delayed release

As Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, finally gears up for its belated release in theatres, the political drama has undergone several changes to reflect its star's political triumph and new standing as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Jana Nayagan is now peppered with changes reflecting Vijay's position, both in the narrative and the title card. A still of Vijay from Jana Nayagan,

Modifications made in Jana Nayagan Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was slated for release in Januarybut was postponed indefinitely after it failed to obtain certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In the meantime, Vijay-led TVK swept the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, and the star took oath as the new CM of the state. Now, almost seven months later, Jana Nayagan has obtained a CBFC certificate and will hit the screens this week. The seven-month delay was used to add fresh footage and multiple modifications.

According to a PTI report, Vijay's signature hand-slashing gesture, featured in the promotional track Raavana Mavandaa, was among the major additions. The gesture appears to directly reference his real-life action in the state Assembly earlier this year, tying the real with the reel. The production house unveiled a glimpse of the film's track composed by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics by Vivek.

Another modification is the title card for the actor. Over the last decade, Vijay has been introduced as Thalapathy Vijay in his films with his last few films featuring a common title card. But this time, the words ‘honourable Tamil Nadu CM’ will be added to it, according to the report. Direct references and nods to his political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), have also been worked into the final cut.

The Central Board of Film Certification had ordered nearly 20 seconds of cuts, 10 seconds of replacement footage, and the muting of religious references.