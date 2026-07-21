Nagarjuna calls out long delays for Tollywood releases: 'Nolan's The Odyssey announced release date a year ahead'
Nagarjuna urged directors, technicians and music directors to deliver films at least two weeks before release, allowing enough time for quality post-production.
In the last few years, several films have seen postponements in release dates. From the recently released Lenin to The Raja Saab, from Devara to Peddi, so many films were set for a release date and then postponed just days before it hit theatres. What is causing this delay? Nagarjuna has addressed this culture of postponement in Tollywood as he took the stage to address the crowd at the Lenin succes meet.
What Nagarjuna said
On stage, Nagarjuna thanked the cast and crew of the film, and then added, “Requesting technicians, directors and musicians… If we hand over the film at least 2 weeks before release to the post production team they will carve at it till perfection. This is not about anyone else, it's about me too. I also worked on this film till the last minute. The Odyssey recently released. They announced the release date a year ahead. Why aren't we able to do that? And when we do, why do we have to postpone it?”
He added, “I did it too for Lenin. I announced a June 26 release date, but we had to postpone. We completed shooting but the post production wasn't. It's just a request. Because I remember very well, how for my films Ninne Pelladata or Annamayya we would watch the release copy a month ahead. My question is why aren't we able to do it now? For the good of cinema, for the health of cinema, I think we must do this.”
On Lenin success
Meanwhile, Nagarjuna's son, Akhil Akkineni returned from a three-year hiatus and tasted success with his recent release, Lenin. Despite mixed reviews, the film gave him the biggest opening of his career. Nagarjuna earlier stated that he prayed for Akhil’s success at Tirumala before the film’s release. “Whenever I go to Tirumala for darshanam, before or after Annamayya, I have no request to God. I have everything I need. But this time, I prayed for God to give him a hit, a blockbuster. I only found out later that Bhagyashri asked for the same thing for herself. So, I must thank Venkateswara Swamy,” said the actor emotionally.
Lenin is written and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, and jointly produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, presented by Annapurna Studios. It stars Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, alongside Ramki, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Easwari Rao.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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