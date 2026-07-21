Nagarjuna calls out long delays for Tollywood releases: 'Nolan's The Odyssey announced release date a year ahead'

In the last few years, several films have seen postponements in release dates. From the recently released Lenin to The Raja Saab, from Devara to Peddi, so many films were set for a release date and then postponed just days before it hit theatres. What is causing this delay? Nagarjuna has addressed this culture of postponement in Tollywood as he took the stage to address the crowd at the Lenin succes meet. Nagarjuna has spoke out on delay culture in Tollywood.

What Nagarjuna said On stage, Nagarjuna thanked the cast and crew of the film, and then added, “Requesting technicians, directors and musicians… If we hand over the film at least 2 weeks before release to the post production team they will carve at it till perfection. This is not about anyone else, it's about me too. I also worked on this film till the last minute. The Odyssey recently released. They announced the release date a year ahead. Why aren't we able to do that? And when we do, why do we have to postpone it?”

He added, “I did it too for Lenin. I announced a June 26 release date, but we had to postpone. We completed shooting but the post production wasn't. It's just a request. Because I remember very well, how for my films Ninne Pelladata or Annamayya we would watch the release copy a month ahead. My question is why aren't we able to do it now? For the good of cinema, for the health of cinema, I think we must do this.”