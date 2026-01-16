The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 7: Prabhas film crashes and burns; lagging ₹110 crore behind Adipurush

The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 7: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab is on course to become one of the biggest box office bombs in modern cinema. The ambitious horror comedy is struggling to reach the ₹200-crore mark at the global box office, failing to hit the milestone in its first week. The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 7: Prabhas stars in the lead role in this Maruthi film.

The Raja Saab box office update The Raja Saab earned ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day, Friday, hinting at a positive start in the pre-Pongal/Sankranti weekend. However, after that, the film crashed and burned, registering steep daily dips in collections. After failing the Monday test, The Raja Saab failed to revive during the Sankranti holidays. On Thursday, it earned just ₹5.65 crore net in India. This takes its domestic earnings after one week in the theatres to ₹130.40 crore net ( ₹156.50 crore gross) in India. In the overseas market, courtesy of a strong opening day in the US, the Maruthi directorial has earned around $4 million. This takes the film’s one-week global haul to ₹191 crore gross.

The Raja Saab’s perilous road Despite earning ₹100 crore on its opening day, The Raja Saab has been unable to hit ₹200 crore in the six days since. It is unlikely to reach that number on Friday either. What makes it worrying is the film's high budget. The Maruthi directorial is reported to have been made on a massive ₹350-crore budget, meaning it is still very much in the red. The Raja Saab is faring worse than some of Prabhas’ other big flops. Both Adipurush and Saaho had earned over ₹300 crore worldwide in their respective first weeks. The Raja Saab is languishing over ₹110 crore behind them.