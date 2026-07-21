Shardul Thakur's gifted bat powered Rohit Sharma's historic hundred: ‘He once requested me to give him a couple’

Rohit Sharma’s future in the Indian team remains uncertain, but the veteran opener ensured that any decision over his career will not be made without a fight. Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the 3rd ODI against England, at Lord's in London. (ANI Pic Service)

The 39-year-old produced a stirring 138 off 110 balls in the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s, keeping India alive during their pursuit of a daunting 388. His innings included 17 fours and five sixes, but India eventually finished on 360/7, falling 27 runs short as England completed a 2-1 series victory.

Rohit had entered the series decider under considerable scrutiny after scoring 11 and 26 in the opening two matches. With India not scheduled to play another ODI until September and no clarity over whether he remains part of the selectors’ long-term plans, the Lord’s encounter had been viewed as potentially significant for his international future.

He responded with his 34th ODI century, reaching three figures from 84 deliveries with a slog-swept boundary off Adil Rashid. There was no extravagant celebration. Rohit pumped his fists, embraced Virat Kohli and raised his bat towards the Indian dressing room and his family in the stands.

However, an unusual detail surrounding the innings emerged after the match: the bat used by Rohit to score the hundred belonged to his Mumbai teammate Shardul Thakur.

Shardul Thakur reveals story behind Rohit Sharma’s bat Thakur revealed that Rohit had previously asked him for a couple of bats after being impressed by the willow supplied to the all-rounder by SS Bats. One of those bats was ultimately used during Rohit’s memorable innings at Lord’s.

“I am signed with SS bats and Jatin Sareen (owner) has been very kind to send me some excellent piece of willows. Rohit once requested me to give him a couple of bats since he loved them. We all love him, and he’s given us so many joyful moments in the game of cricket that denying him the bat was out of question. And today I am really happy that he scored his historic hundred at Lord’s cricket ground using one of my bats,” Thakur told The Indian Express.

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The moment carried added significance because of the long association between the two Mumbai cricketers. Rohit and Thakur attended the same school, Swami Vivekanand International School, and were coached by Dinesh Lad. They later represented Mumbai together in domestic cricket and also shared the dressing room at the Mumbai Indians.

Thakur was affectionately called “Lord Thakur” by his India teammates during his time in the national side. At Lord’s, however, it was his bat that helped Rohit Sharma produce an innings worthy of the venue.

The century could not deliver India the match or the series, but it offered a forceful response to the speculation surrounding Rohit’s career. His future may still be decided by the selectors, but his 138 showed that he is not prepared to surrender his place quietly.