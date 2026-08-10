Sarfaraz Khan's father gets overpowered by emotions as his 2-year wait ends: ‘Mehnat ko milta hain kismat ka sath’
Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad Khan shared an emotional shayari after his son's India Test recall, saying hard work eventually earn's fortune's support.
For Sarfaraz Khan and his father Naushad, the road back to the Indian Test team has been long enough for a little poetry. Hours after Sarfaraz earned a recall to India’s Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, a video of his father reciting a shayari went viral on social media. And considering everything the Mumbai batter has endured during his time away from the national side, Naushad’s words carried considerably more meaning than a conventional congratulatory message.
“Suraj, bhale nikla hai kai raaton ke baad, lekin mehnat ko milta hai hamesha kismat ka saath,” Naushad said in the video. Translated loosely, the message was simple: the sun may have taken many nights to rise, but hard work eventually finds fortune on its side.
The words arrived at an appropriate moment for Sarfaraz, whose latest India opportunity has come after a prolonged wait.
Sarfaraz Khan gets another shot at Test cricket
Sarfaraz was called into the Indian squad as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan, who has been ruled out of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka because of a toe injury. The first Test begins on August 15. It brings Sarfaraz back into India’s Test plans nearly two years after his previous appearance in the format. The 28-year-old has played six Tests, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10, including three half-centuries and a century.
His highest score, 150, came against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October 2024, when he produced a memorable counter-attacking innings after India had been bowled out for 46 in the first innings.
But opportunities subsequently disappeared. Sarfaraz last played a Test against New Zealand in Mumbai in November 2024. He remained around the Indian set-up for a period thereafter but could not force his way back into the playing XI before eventually slipping out of the squad.
That made Sunday’s recall particularly significant. Few people have witnessed the difficult stretches of Sarfaraz’s career as closely as Naushad, who has been both father and coach to the Mumbai batter. Long before Sarfaraz became an international cricketer, Naushad had overseen countless hours of training and helped shape the prolific domestic career that eventually forced open the doors of the Indian Test side.
Sarfaraz also marked his comeback by sharing pictures of himself wearing India’s travelling kit, including one alongside his father. For Naushad, though, the moment required fewer words. After another long wait for his son, the sun had finally risen again.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More