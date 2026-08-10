VVS Laxman breaks silence on India coach job before Gambhir, reveals why he chose different path; Agarkar buzz addressed
VVS Laxman revealed that he was “supposed” to become India’s head coach back in 2023, when Rahul Dravid’s initial tenure was due to end after the ODI World Cup.
Former India batter VVS Laxman has long been linked with the head coach position of the Indian men’s team. His name emerged when Rahul Dravid’s tenure ended in June 2024, before Gautam Gambhir was eventually appointed to the role. Laxman’s name surfaced again after India’s second successive Test series whitewash at home under Gambhir, amid growing criticism of the team’s red-ball performances and calls for a split coaching structure. But there was another instance when Laxman was in contention — and he has now revealed why he turned it down.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, Laxman revealed that he was “supposed” to become India’s head coach back in 2023, when Dravid’s initial tenure was due to end after the ODI World Cup. However, he declined the opportunity because of personal reasons, eventually paving the way for Dravid’s tenure to be extended until the 2024 T20 World Cup.
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“In 2023, I was supposed to become the head coach. For personal reasons, I was unable to take that up. I went and spoke to Jay (Shah) twice. He understood my reasons,” Laxman said.
Laxman was also reportedly approached in May 2024 when the BCCI began searching for Dravid’s successor. He was considered one of the frontrunners for the position before Gambhir was eventually appointed. Laxman, meanwhile, has continued to contribute to the national setup, including serving as interim head coach on multiple occasions, most recently during India’s T20I tour of Zimbabwe.
The former India batter has now found himself at the centre of another round of speculation. A recent media report suggested that the BCCI was considering Laxman as a possible replacement for chief selector Ajit Agarkar, amid questions over the selection committee and its handling of Rohit Sharma’s future.
The BCCI is yet to take a call on Agarkar’s future and whether he will continue as chief selector through the 2027 ODI World Cup. Laxman, however, made his own plans clear: he has no intention of moving away from the CoE anytime soon.
Laxman said his decision to extend his stay at the CoE was influenced by the freedom given to him by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah, as well as the continued support of current secretary Devajit Saikia.
“Because (former BCCI secretary) Jay and the BCCI gave me the freedom to execute my vision, and Devajit (Saikia, current BCCI secretary) continues to give me, I’ve extended (my stint at the CoE) for two years, and I committed to the BCCI that I’m not taking up the head coach position. You all know that I was approached back in 2024,” Laxman was quoted as saying by PTI.
Laxman also outlined what he wants to accomplish before his extended stint at the CoE comes to an end.
“I’ll make sure that I establish the CoE, its structure, the processes and the protocols, which I just shared with them — all the SOPs for every department — before I move on, after the two years’ stay.
“So, I think I’m very happy that I’ve been able — also because of the team we have — to establish a very, very world-class programme at the CoE,” he added.
For now, then, Laxman appears committed to the project in Bengaluru rather than another return to the India dressing room — or a move into the national selection setup.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More