VVS Laxman breaks silence on India coach job before Gambhir, reveals why he chose different path; Agarkar buzz addressed

Former India batter VVS Laxman has long been linked with the head coach position of the Indian men’s team. His name emerged when Rahul Dravid’s tenure ended in June 2024, before Gautam Gambhir was eventually appointed to the role. Laxman’s name surfaced again after India’s second successive Test series whitewash at home under Gambhir, amid growing criticism of the team’s red-ball performances and calls for a split coaching structure. But there was another instance when Laxman was in contention — and he has now revealed why he turned it down. BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman speaks at a press conference during a guided tour of the BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru (PTI)

Speaking to reporters on Sunday at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, Laxman revealed that he was “supposed” to become India’s head coach back in 2023, when Dravid’s initial tenure was due to end after the ODI World Cup. However, he declined the opportunity because of personal reasons, eventually paving the way for Dravid’s tenure to be extended until the 2024 T20 World Cup.

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“In 2023, I was supposed to become the head coach. For personal reasons, I was unable to take that up. I went and spoke to Jay (Shah) twice. He understood my reasons,” Laxman said.

Laxman was also reportedly approached in May 2024 when the BCCI began searching for Dravid’s successor. He was considered one of the frontrunners for the position before Gambhir was eventually appointed. Laxman, meanwhile, has continued to contribute to the national setup, including serving as interim head coach on multiple occasions, most recently during India’s T20I tour of Zimbabwe.

The former India batter has now found himself at the centre of another round of speculation. A recent media report suggested that the BCCI was considering Laxman as a possible replacement for chief selector Ajit Agarkar, amid questions over the selection committee and its handling of Rohit Sharma’s future.

The BCCI is yet to take a call on Agarkar’s future and whether he will continue as chief selector through the 2027 ODI World Cup. Laxman, however, made his own plans clear: he has no intention of moving away from the CoE anytime soon.

Laxman said his decision to extend his stay at the CoE was influenced by the freedom given to him by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah, as well as the continued support of current secretary Devajit Saikia.

“Because (former BCCI secretary) Jay and the BCCI gave me the freedom to execute my vision, and Devajit (Saikia, current BCCI secretary) continues to give me, I’ve extended (my stint at the CoE) for two years, and I committed to the BCCI that I’m not taking up the head coach position. You all know that I was approached back in 2024,” Laxman was quoted as saying by PTI.

Laxman also outlined what he wants to accomplish before his extended stint at the CoE comes to an end.

“I’ll make sure that I establish the CoE, its structure, the processes and the protocols, which I just shared with them — all the SOPs for every department — before I move on, after the two years’ stay.

“So, I think I’m very happy that I’ve been able — also because of the team we have — to establish a very, very world-class programme at the CoE,” he added.

For now, then, Laxman appears committed to the project in Bengaluru rather than another return to the India dressing room — or a move into the national selection setup.