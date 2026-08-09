‘Would’ve banned him': Javagal Srinath wears match referee hat, drops verdict on Sourav Ganguly making Steve Waugh wait
Javagal Srinath has now offered a pointed take on the episode involving Sourav Ganguly and Steve Waugh.
The 2001 Test series against Australia remains one of the defining chapters in Indian cricket history, remembered for the stunning comeback in Kolkata, Harbhajan Singh's heroics and the emergence of Sourav Ganguly as a formidable leader. Another legendary detail from the series has also captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide: Ganguly's habit of making Australia's captain, Steve Waugh, wait for him at the toss. Waugh, one of the most successful captains of his era, has repeatedly spoken about his irritation at having to wait for his Indian counterpart before the toss.
Ganguly, too, has offered his perspective on the incident in recent years. Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath has now offered a pointed take on the episode, suggesting that Ganguly could have faced disciplinary action had the matter occurred under his watch as an ICC match referee.
“I would have banned Sourav for a few games,” Srinath said at an event in Chennai.
Srinath, who became an ICC match referee after retiring from international cricket in 2003, was part of the Indian side for the opening Test of the series. However, he played that match while carrying an injury and subsequently missed the remainder of the contest.
The first Test in Mumbai ended in a convincing victory for Australia, who entered the series as strong favourites. But the result proved to be a false indication of what was to come.
The Eden miracle
India produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in Test history in the second match at Eden Gardens. After being asked to follow on, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid produced a monumental partnership that transformed the contest, before Harbhajan Singh's bowling helped India complete an extraordinary turnaround.
India became only the third team at the time to win a Test after following on and went on to secure the series 2-1.
For Srinath, the significance of that period extended beyond the results on the field. Indian cricket was attempting to rebuild its reputation following the match-fixing scandal that had shaken the sport at the end of the 1990s.
“Post the match-fixing scandal, a lot of things came good to us,” Srinath recalled.
He pointed to the team's determination to restore faith in Indian cricket and to demonstrate that the sport could move forward with integrity.
“There was a bit of a resoluteness in every player to really put that image back and prove to the world that cricket was clean,” Srinath said.
“Every individual showed leadership. Then the team started winning not only in India, but we were winning abroad as well,” he added.
Srinath's own post-playing career has kept him closely connected to international cricket. As an ICC match referee, he has overseen more than 500 matches.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More