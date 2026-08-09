‘Would’ve banned him': Javagal Srinath wears match referee hat, drops verdict on Sourav Ganguly making Steve Waugh wait

The 2001 Test series against Australia remains one of the defining chapters in Indian cricket history, remembered for the stunning comeback in Kolkata, Harbhajan Singh's heroics and the emergence of Sourav Ganguly as a formidable leader. Another legendary detail from the series has also captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide: Ganguly's habit of making Australia's captain, Steve Waugh, wait for him at the toss. Waugh, one of the most successful captains of his era, has repeatedly spoken about his irritation at having to wait for his Indian counterpart before the toss. Under Ganguly, India won BGT 2-1 in 2001. (PTI)

Ganguly, too, has offered his perspective on the incident in recent years. Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath has now offered a pointed take on the episode, suggesting that Ganguly could have faced disciplinary action had the matter occurred under his watch as an ICC match referee.

“I would have banned Sourav for a few games,” Srinath said at an event in Chennai.

Srinath, who became an ICC match referee after retiring from international cricket in 2003, was part of the Indian side for the opening Test of the series. However, he played that match while carrying an injury and subsequently missed the remainder of the contest.

The first Test in Mumbai ended in a convincing victory for Australia, who entered the series as strong favourites. But the result proved to be a false indication of what was to come.

The Eden miracle India produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in Test history in the second match at Eden Gardens. After being asked to follow on, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid produced a monumental partnership that transformed the contest, before Harbhajan Singh's bowling helped India complete an extraordinary turnaround.

India became only the third team at the time to win a Test after following on and went on to secure the series 2-1.

For Srinath, the significance of that period extended beyond the results on the field. Indian cricket was attempting to rebuild its reputation following the match-fixing scandal that had shaken the sport at the end of the 1990s.

“Post the match-fixing scandal, a lot of things came good to us,” Srinath recalled.

He pointed to the team's determination to restore faith in Indian cricket and to demonstrate that the sport could move forward with integrity.

“There was a bit of a resoluteness in every player to really put that image back and prove to the world that cricket was clean,” Srinath said.

“Every individual showed leadership. Then the team started winning not only in India, but we were winning abroad as well,” he added.

Srinath's own post-playing career has kept him closely connected to international cricket. As an ICC match referee, he has overseen more than 500 matches.