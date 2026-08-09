Mohammed Shami advised to ‘stop analysing’ how Agarkar, Gambhir view him: ‘Up to him to decide how…’
Zaheer Khan advised Mohammed Shami to focus on what's within his control and stop worrying about how the team management views him.
Former India pacer Zaheer Khan advised Mohammed Shami to stop thinking about how the team management views him and keep putting in the hard yards in domestic cricket. The 35-year-old Shami last played for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy and has been on the sidelines ever since. Time and time again, he has delivered strong performances for Bengal in domestic cricket, but the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, has ignored them.
Last year, there was also a back-and-forth between Shami and Agarkar after the former was ignored for the West Indies Tests. The chairman of the selection committee said that Shami wasn't picked because he wasn't fit; however, Shami represented Bengal soon after this statement and fired shots, saying it was not his job to provide a fitness clearance to the selectors.
As Shami continues to remain on the fringes, Zaheer advised Shami not to focus on the uncontrollables and rather give consistent performances in domestic cricket.
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"He has to continue doing what's in his hands. It's up to him to decide how he wants to go ahead. If he's playing, it means he is available for the 2027 ODI World Cup. That's how I see it, but I am not sure how the team management is looking at him,” Zaheer told journalist Vimal Kumar.
"He has to just look at how he can contribute and do what's within his control. He can't analyse how the team's management views him, as it's outside his control. And to his credit, Shami is doing what's in his control, which is playing matches and performing," he added.
Shami's performance in domestic
The senior pacer who took the most wickets for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup has emerged as a workhorse for Bengal in domestic cricket, picking 37 wickets in seven Ranji Trophy matches last season. Moreover, he followed that up with 15 wickets in seven Vijay Hazare Trophy games.
His childhood coach, Badruddin, recently stated that Shami remains motivated to return to the national setup. “He still has cricket left. He is ready, and if the country needs him, he will be ready to serve,” he said in a media interaction.
Badruddin also highlighted how the pacer can come in handy for the team management in 2027 for the ODI World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
“It is not easy to bowl in South Africa. You need experience there,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More