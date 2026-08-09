6, 6, 6! Mohammed Siraj unleashes fury, goes berserk to seal India's win; Sri Lanka players check his bat

With India needing only four runs, Nuwantha offered another delivery that Siraj could attack. The Indian quick made no mistake, sending it over midwicket for his third consecutive six and bringing the chase to an emphatic conclusion. Three deliveries, three maximums and the target was secured with three balls still unused.

Keshara Nuwantha provided Siraj with the perfect opportunity by overpitching the opening ball. Siraj cleared his front leg and launched the delivery high over deep midwicket, bringing the equation down to 10 runs off five balls. The next delivery was again in the hitting zone, and Siraj did not need a second invitation before dispatching the ball into the stands for a maximum.

Mohammed Siraj is known for rising above all odds with the ball in hand, but on Sunday, he produced an unexpected batting masterclass at the finish as India completed a thrilling chase against Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) XI in the three-day warm-up fixture. In the final over of the contest, the right-handed batter smashed three successive sixes to seal victory for the visitors. India required 16 runs with Siraj at the crease, and what followed was a spectacular cameo from the lower-order batter as the pacer cleared the boundary with each of the first three deliveries he faced.

When Siraj got the three blows away, India head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak couldn't stop smiling. In the end, Siraj remained unbeaten on 32 off just 15 balls with the help of four sixes and 1 four.

After sealing the win, India decided to bat out the three remaining deliveries. He even appeared eager to continue the assault when the next delivery was bowled short, with the pacer seemingly appealing for a no-ball.

Siraj's late intervention followed another entertaining display from an Indian lower-order batter earlier in the match. Gurnoor Brar had struck four sixes in the final over on the previous day, but this time it was Siraj who provided the dramatic finish.

The practice match offered both teams valuable preparation, but it was Siraj's extraordinary three-ball finish that stole the spotlight.

Jaiswal sets up the win The victory provided India with another useful outing ahead of their upcoming series, with several batters also gaining valuable time in the middle. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal made encouraging contributions in the final innings, while Rishabh Pant showed signs of returning to his best rhythm.

With the teams completing their scheduled 45 overs, India walked away with the win and plenty of useful takeaways from the contest.

India will now take many positives from the series opener against Sri Lanka. The first Test is set to be played in Galle, beginning August 15.