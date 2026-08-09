Sarfaraz Khan recalled for India after nearly two years

Kolkata: Sarfaraz Khan was on Sunday named as Sai Sudharsan’s replacement for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Galle on August 15, giving the 2 8-year-old another opportunity to revive an international career that has struggled to find continuity. File image of Sarfaraz Khan. (PTI)

Sudharsan, who injured his toe during the India A tour of Sri Lanka last month, is recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The BCCI said the left-hander had made “significant progress” but remained under the supervision of its medical team.

Sarfaraz will join the India squad in Colombo before travelling to Galle. Yet his inclusion does not necessarily translate into a place in the playing XI. With Sudharsan unavailable, Devdutt Padikkal is the likelier candidate to occupy the No.3 position, potentially leaving Sarfaraz once again waiting on the sidelines.

The Mumbai batter has played only six Tests since making his debut in 2024, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10. His numbers are respectable, if not spectacular, and include a century and three fifties. His defining international innings remains the unbeaten 150 against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October 2024 — an innings that stood out during a home series in which India were eventually swept 3-0.

But despite that performance, Sarfaraz has not played another Test since November 2024. He went on the Australia tour that followed, but didn’t get a game, in a series India lost 1-3 and saw Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma end their Test careers.

Sarfaraz’s absence from subsequent squads has been a curious aspect of India’s selection story, particularly given his prolific domestic record. He is back in the reckoning with runs behind him. Sarfaraz scored 429 runs in nine innings for Mumbai in the 2025-26 Ranji season, averaging 53.62 with a highest score of 227.

He has not played professional cricket since representing Chennai Super Kings in the IPL in April. He was recently named in West Zone’s Duleep Trophy squad. The tournament scheduled from August 23 to September 10 overlaps with the Sri Lanka series.

Sarfaraz is back in the Test fold. But whether this will finally lead to a regular place in the Test middle order remains a big question.